Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 12, 2026

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Circle Line posts biggest reliability improvement among all MRT lines in May
Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1
National Day Rally to be held on Aug 23
The rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.
Behind the anti-Indian posts: How social media pages mix divisive narratives with clickbait
Johor state election to be held on July 11, Negeri Sembilan polls on Aug 1
Nomination days for Johor and Negeri Sembilan are set for June 27 and July 18 respectively.
Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol dies at 47 after years in coma
Sweater weather in S’pore as temperature falls to 20.1 deg C
The previous record low in 2026 was 20.3 deg C, which was recorded at 9.12pm on Feb 19.
Jail for woman who lied to police that ex-boyfriend raped her
Those who provide false information to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.
Man deported after causing temporary Woodlands Checkpoint lockdown
195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace founder to open new arts enclave at People’s Park in Nov
He plans to organise pop-up markets, heritage and wellness workshops and kids’ festivals.