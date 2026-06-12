Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 12, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 12, 2026, 05:55 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Circle Line posts biggest reliability improvement among all MRT lines in May

Reliability for the other lines either held steady or showed slight improvements.

READ MORE HERE

Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1

The household refuse collection fee for HDB flats can be offset by U-Save rebates.

READ MORE HERE

National Day Rally to be held on Aug 23

The rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Behind the anti-Indian posts: How social media pages mix divisive narratives with clickbait

ST examined five of the accounts involved.

READ MORE HERE

Johor state election to be held on July 11, Negeri Sembilan polls on Aug 1

Nomination days for Johor and Negeri Sembilan are set for June 27 and July 18 respectively.

READ MORE HERE

Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol dies at 47 after years in coma

She had been hospitalised in 2022 and had been in a coma ever since.

READ MORE HERE

Sweater weather in S’pore as temperature falls to 20.1 deg C

The previous record low in 2026 was 20.3 deg C, which was recorded at 9.12pm on Feb 19.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for woman who lied to police that ex-boyfriend raped her

Those who provide false information to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

READ MORE HERE

Man deported after causing temporary Woodlands Checkpoint lockdown

 He was also barred from re-entering Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace founder to open new arts enclave at People’s Park in Nov

He plans to organise pop-up markets, heritage and wellness workshops and kids’ festivals.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.