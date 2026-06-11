Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 11, 2026

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$500 CDC vouchers for all S’porean households from June 11
This tranche of vouchers has been brought forward by half a year from Jan 2027 to June 2026.
Supermarket chains roll out CDC voucher promotions
Construction firm, 6 people charged over Tanjong Katong sinkhole incident in 2025
The charges were mostly under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and Building Control Act.
Tanjong Katong sinkhole: PUB, Surbana Jurong Consultants given conditional warnings
DBS launches gold in the form of digital tokens for retail customers
DBS Physical Gold Tokens will be available through its digibank app in the second half of 2026.
How to get around JB by public bus
No bus stop sign? Google Maps and two apps can tell you exactly when to ring the bell.
Boy drowned after he fell into pool while riding scooter in 2025: Coroner
New trail at Singapore Botanic Gardens gets visitors to immerse in nature
Jesus Christ Superstar musical given Advisory 16 rating for mature, religiously sensitive content
Is carrying two or more phones the ‘healthier’ choice?
For the hyper-efficient, having more than one phone can feel like the closest thing to cloning oneself.