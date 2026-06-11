Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 11, 2026

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Published
Jun 11, 2026, 05:56 PM

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$500 CDC vouchers for all S’porean households from June 11

This tranche of vouchers has been brought forward by half a year from Jan 2027 to June 2026.

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Supermarket chains roll out CDC voucher promotions

Half-off deals and $6 return vouchers are among the promotions.

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Construction firm, 6 people charged over Tanjong Katong sinkhole incident in 2025

The charges were mostly under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and Building Control Act.

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Tanjong Katong sinkhole: PUB, Surbana Jurong Consultants given conditional warnings

The sinkhole incident along Tanjong Katong Road South happened on July 26, 2025.

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DBS launches gold in the form of digital tokens for retail customers

DBS Physical Gold Tokens will be available through its digibank app in the second half of 2026.

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How to get around JB by public bus

No bus stop sign? Google Maps and two apps can tell you exactly when to ring the bell.

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Boy drowned after he fell into pool while riding scooter in 2025: Coroner

The 3-year-old was around 1m tall and did not know how to swim.

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New trail at Singapore Botanic Gardens gets visitors to immerse in nature

12 prompt signs on the trail guide visitors in their engagement with nature.

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Jesus Christ Superstar musical given Advisory 16 rating for mature, religiously sensitive content

The classification is not an endorsement of the production, said authorities.

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Is carrying two or more phones the ‘healthier’ choice?

For the hyper-efficient, having more than one phone can feel like the closest thing to cloning oneself.

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