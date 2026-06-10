Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 10, 2026

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Published
Jun 10, 2026, 06:03 PM

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5,000 S’porean children get $10k grant, other benefits under Large Families Scheme

The moves are aimed at easing the costs of raising three children or more.

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A first look inside Circle Line’s 3 new MRT stations

Keppel, Prince Edward Road and Cantonment MRT stations will begin operating on July 12.

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S’pore and Tanzania’s complementary strengths can create good jobs, growth: President Tharman

There is “real potential for meaningful partnership” from sectors such as agri-business to tourism, he said.

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Sea’s Shopee cuts hundreds of developer jobs in pivot to AI

The reductions are said to amount to about 8% of Shopee’s developer workforce. 

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Pay for AI jobs in S’pore grows 5 times faster than overall wages

Pay for fresh hires typically start from between $70k and $90k a year.

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New service to give S’pore consumers easier access to Malaysian financial products

The credit reporting service will let lenders consider verified credit histories of individuals from the neighbouring market.

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Is S’pore’s fixation with measuring everything holding it back?

S’pore is very good at assessing students and workers relative to one another, says the writer.

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Ordering extra sauce in your McDonald’s burger? It will now cost you 30 cents

Mustard and ketchup appear to be excluded from the charge.

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NParks employee among those being investigated for handling snake on Mandai trail

Those who handle animals without approval in a public park can be fined up to $5,000.

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10 dining deals to score for World Cup season

Look out for themed dishes and cocktails as well as limited-edition merchandise.

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