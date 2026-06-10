Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 10, 2026

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5,000 S’porean children get $10k grant, other benefits under Large Families Scheme
A first look inside Circle Line’s 3 new MRT stations
Keppel, Prince Edward Road and Cantonment MRT stations will begin operating on July 12.
S’pore and Tanzania’s complementary strengths can create good jobs, growth: President Tharman
There is “real potential for meaningful partnership” from sectors such as agri-business to tourism, he said.
Sea’s Shopee cuts hundreds of developer jobs in pivot to AI
Pay for AI jobs in S’pore grows 5 times faster than overall wages
New service to give S’pore consumers easier access to Malaysian financial products
The credit reporting service will let lenders consider verified credit histories of individuals from the neighbouring market.
Is S’pore’s fixation with measuring everything holding it back?
S’pore is very good at assessing students and workers relative to one another, says the writer.
Ordering extra sauce in your McDonald’s burger? It will now cost you 30 cents
NParks employee among those being investigated for handling snake on Mandai trail
Those who handle animals without approval in a public park can be fined up to $5,000.