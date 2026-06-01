Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 1, 2026

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Published
Jun 01, 2026, 05:59 PM

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US says it struck Iranian military sites, Tehran responds with air base attack

US and Iran have sporadically exchanged strikes since their ceasefire took effect in early April.

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S’pore ramps up psychiatric nursing home capacity

This expansion is accompanied by a gradual shift towards social care.

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Shorter wait times for eye surgery with SNEC’s new Sengkang clinic

It can accommodate up to 5,000 eye operations a year.

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DBS to open 2 new wealth centres in S’pore by end-2027

The move is to meet increasing demand for wealth management services.

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Violist Lionel Tan, founding member of S’pore’s T’ang Quartet, dies at 60

The group said he died following a long fight with cancer.

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The cheapest week to fly in summer 2026 is Aug 10 to 16: Skyscanner

Among the destinations offering cheaper fares during that period are Perth, Melbourne and Sapporo.

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S’porean motorcyclist dies after being hit by lorry along Malaysia expressway

He is believed to have stopped in the emergency lane due to mechanical problems.

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Nvidia enters Windows laptop and PC markets, taking on Intel and AMD

The AI giant’s new RTX Spark Superchip will be in laptops and desktop computers by September.

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How muay thai helped teen in S’pore cope with loneliness, self-harm

Doing sports helped the teen cope with her feelings in non-harmful ways.

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Japan’s Shimanami Kaido is a stunning cycling route with surprisingly good food

Lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant for $30 or stay at sleek hotels for $100 a night along the cycling route.

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