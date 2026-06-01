Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 1, 2026

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US says it struck Iranian military sites, Tehran responds with air base attack
US and Iran have sporadically exchanged strikes since their ceasefire took effect in early April.
S’pore ramps up psychiatric nursing home capacity
Shorter wait times for eye surgery with SNEC’s new Sengkang clinic
DBS to open 2 new wealth centres in S’pore by end-2027
Violist Lionel Tan, founding member of S’pore’s T’ang Quartet, dies at 60
The cheapest week to fly in summer 2026 is Aug 10 to 16: Skyscanner
Among the destinations offering cheaper fares during that period are Perth, Melbourne and Sapporo.
S’porean motorcyclist dies after being hit by lorry along Malaysia expressway
Nvidia enters Windows laptop and PC markets, taking on Intel and AMD
The AI giant’s new RTX Spark Superchip will be in laptops and desktop computers by September.
How muay thai helped teen in S’pore cope with loneliness, self-harm
Japan’s Shimanami Kaido is a stunning cycling route with surprisingly good food
Lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant for $30 or stay at sleek hotels for $100 a night along the cycling route.