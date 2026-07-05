Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 5, 2026

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Jul 05, 2026, 05:59 PM

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PM Wong to visit Jakarta for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on July 6

The retreat, an annual meeting by both sides, will be hosted by President Prabowo and will be the leaders’ second retreat.

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135-year-old Bukit Timah Waterworks’ national significance to be assessed by NHB

The facility is Singapore’s first water treatment plant.

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Biometric passport clearance, more dining options for travellers at new HarbourFront terminal

Batam Fast Ferry will be the first operator to start services at the new terminal, starting July 7.

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Slight easing of North East Line crowding with free off-peak rides, say commuters

Those who live near the end of the line benefit more, commuters told The Straits Times.

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Johor’s royal row dominates headlines, but voters’ minds remain elsewhere

Voters seem unperturbed by the debate over the palace’s influence into state politics.

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Over 1,700 under police probe following islandwide multi-agency operations in June

A total of 519 of them were arrested.

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Online Safety Commission offers hope, but victims want process simplified

The OSC, backed by the newly enacted Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act, started operations on June 29.

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How I supported my children through major exams, World Cup or not

While I do not send them for enrichment lessons, I support them in other ways.

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Being rich is successful? 40% of Singaporeans seem to think so

A recent survey found that 40 per cent of Singaporeans think one can be considered “successful” only if they are rich.

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Why the man leading NKF has always believed in playing the long game

Ang Hao Yao is betting on patience to tackle chronic kidney disease, a fast-growing health crisis in Singapore.

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