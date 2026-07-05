Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 5, 2026

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PM Wong to visit Jakarta for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on July 6
The retreat, an annual meeting by both sides, will be hosted by President Prabowo and will be the leaders’ second retreat.
135-year-old Bukit Timah Waterworks’ national significance to be assessed by NHB
Biometric passport clearance, more dining options for travellers at new HarbourFront terminal
Batam Fast Ferry will be the first operator to start services at the new terminal, starting July 7.
Slight easing of North East Line crowding with free off-peak rides, say commuters
Those who live near the end of the line benefit more, commuters told The Straits Times.
Johor’s royal row dominates headlines, but voters’ minds remain elsewhere
Voters seem unperturbed by the debate over the palace’s influence into state politics.
Over 1,700 under police probe following islandwide multi-agency operations in June
Online Safety Commission offers hope, but victims want process simplified
The OSC, backed by the newly enacted Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act, started operations on June 29.
How I supported my children through major exams, World Cup or not
Being rich is successful? 40% of Singaporeans seem to think so
A recent survey found that 40 per cent of Singaporeans think one can be considered “successful” only if they are rich.
Why the man leading NKF has always believed in playing the long game
Ang Hao Yao is betting on patience to tackle chronic kidney disease, a fast-growing health crisis in Singapore.