Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 31, 2026

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Published
Jul 31, 2026, 05:50 PM

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Stricter demerit points system for motorists from 2027

The threshold will be reduced from 24 to 18 points and suspension periods will be increased.

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Changes to demerit points system for motorists: What you need to know

There will be a transitional period one-time adjustment of up to 6 points for some motorists.

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4 new MRT stations to be built for Cross Island Line

New MRT line will give residents, workers in the west more direct travel options.

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National monument 38 Oxley Road acquired by Govt

The NHB will undertake a detailed study of the site.

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S’pore adds more jobs in Q2 even as retrenchments rose

There were 4,500 retrenchments from April to June, the highest since the last quarter of 2020.

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Bloomberg, reporter to pay $290k in legal costs to Shanmugam, Tan See Leng

The High Court had earlier awarded both ministers $230k each in damages in the defamation suit.

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Indonesia arrests Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26kg of Ecstasy

Customs officials found 14 bags of the drug – more than 70,000 tablets – in his suitcase.

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S’pore’s City in Nature vision needs more space for its forests

Even as S’pore tackles urgent housing needs, biodiversity and greenery will remain important.

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Pickleball under viaduct? Rediscover S’pore’s state properties

The Rediscovery Trail is an urban treasure hunt around 25 state properties.

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Police officer’s jail term upped to 11½ years over fatal abuse of Myanmar helper

The judge agreed that the original one-year term for the charge of causing hurt was inadequate.

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