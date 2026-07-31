Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 31, 2026

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Stricter demerit points system for motorists from 2027
The threshold will be reduced from 24 to 18 points and suspension periods will be increased.
Changes to demerit points system for motorists: What you need to know
There will be a transitional period one-time adjustment of up to 6 points for some motorists.
4 new MRT stations to be built for Cross Island Line
National monument 38 Oxley Road acquired by Govt
S’pore adds more jobs in Q2 even as retrenchments rose
There were 4,500 retrenchments from April to June, the highest since the last quarter of 2020.
Bloomberg, reporter to pay $290k in legal costs to Shanmugam, Tan See Leng
The High Court had earlier awarded both ministers $230k each in damages in the defamation suit.
Indonesia arrests Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26kg of Ecstasy
Customs officials found 14 bags of the drug – more than 70,000 tablets – in his suitcase.
S’pore’s City in Nature vision needs more space for its forests
Even as S’pore tackles urgent housing needs, biodiversity and greenery will remain important.
Pickleball under viaduct? Rediscover S’pore’s state properties
Police officer’s jail term upped to 11½ years over fatal abuse of Myanmar helper
The judge agreed that the original one-year term for the charge of causing hurt was inadequate.