Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 30, 2026

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Jul 30, 2026, 06:14 PM

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Tackle harmful social media features instead of total ban: Expert panel

This was among its findings to support healthier, safer social media use among young people in Singapore.

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Private car population falls to lowest level since 2019

High car prices are pushing some towards renting instead.

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$1m refund for DNA Brands customers after unfair sales, pressure tactics

Investigations found staff unfairly pressed the beauty chain’s customers into buying products.

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RTS Link impact: Should the govt control rents to save local shops?

Singaporeans are projected to spend $1.05b more across the Causeway in 2027.

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Rais Yatim loses Negeri Sembilan royal titles over role in palace crisis

Revocation of senior opposition figure’s awards comes ahead of the Aug 1 state election.

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Four SAFRA clubhouses to trial enclosed drone flying areas for six months

The areas will be equipped with features such as drone gates for users to sharpen their flying skills.

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Check online crowd map before going for NDP Preview 2, actual parade

Celebrations are expected to extend beyond the National Stadium to areas around the Kallang Basin.

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255 people under probe for links to scams involving $5.6m in losses

Cases comprised e-commerce, phishing, job, investment and lucky draw scams.

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The carbon case for going green is only half the story

Citizens appreciate green initiatives that improve their quality of life, like electric buses.

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Teen who licked iJooz straw in viral video fined $600

The French national pleaded guilty to one count of being a public nuisance.

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