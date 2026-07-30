Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 30, 2026

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Tackle harmful social media features instead of total ban: Expert panel
This was among its findings to support healthier, safer social media use among young people in Singapore.
Private car population falls to lowest level since 2019
$1m refund for DNA Brands customers after unfair sales, pressure tactics
Investigations found staff unfairly pressed the beauty chain’s customers into buying products.
RTS Link impact: Should the govt control rents to save local shops?
Rais Yatim loses Negeri Sembilan royal titles over role in palace crisis
Revocation of senior opposition figure’s awards comes ahead of the Aug 1 state election.
Four SAFRA clubhouses to trial enclosed drone flying areas for six months
The areas will be equipped with features such as drone gates for users to sharpen their flying skills.
Check online crowd map before going for NDP Preview 2, actual parade
Celebrations are expected to extend beyond the National Stadium to areas around the Kallang Basin.
255 people under probe for links to scams involving $5.6m in losses
The carbon case for going green is only half the story
Citizens appreciate green initiatives that improve their quality of life, like electric buses.