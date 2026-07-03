Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 3, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 03, 2026, 06:21 PM

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70,000 people’s info compromised in data breach involving SLA’s vendor IBM

The data set contained the names, NRIC numbers, and property addresses of the individuals.

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What’s in the Greater Sentosa Master Plan

Land will be reclaimed to build a transport hub that links Sentosa and Pulau Brani.

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S’pore firms can hire Timorese work permit holders from mid-2027

They can be hired in construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, among others.

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‘Business as usual’, but Ohmyhome owners owe shareholders an explanation

Why are shareholders left with a digital marketing firm instead of the property tech business they invested in?

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Why a visit to China’s trendy bathhouse gives more value than a hotel stay

China’s bathhouses have evolved into all-day leisure destinations.

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NDP 2026: Orang Laut song pays tribute to S’pore’s coastal native communities

Aok Diko, which translates to “Yes, of course”, will be performed by Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud.

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Frog porridge shop owner charged over tax evasion, laundering of assets

The laundered assets include more than $2.4m in cash, a landed property and a Lamborghini Aventador.

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3 men charged with slashing man with knife in Orchard Rd brawl

The victim was said to have suffered injuries to his neck and the back of his head. 

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Discover a concrete pineapple, waterless fountains in SAM’s new CBD art trail

The third public art trail by the museum will be on till December 2027.

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How a S’porean scholar’s European summer built a local furniture empire

Cellini’s high-end commercial projects include the casinos of MBS and private island villas in the Maldives.

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