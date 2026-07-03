Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 3, 2026

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70,000 people’s info compromised in data breach involving SLA’s vendor IBM
The data set contained the names, NRIC numbers, and property addresses of the individuals.
What’s in the Greater Sentosa Master Plan
S’pore firms can hire Timorese work permit holders from mid-2027
They can be hired in construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, among others.
‘Business as usual’, but Ohmyhome owners owe shareholders an explanation
Why are shareholders left with a digital marketing firm instead of the property tech business they invested in?
Why a visit to China’s trendy bathhouse gives more value than a hotel stay
NDP 2026: Orang Laut song pays tribute to S’pore’s coastal native communities
Aok Diko, which translates to “Yes, of course”, will be performed by Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud.
Frog porridge shop owner charged over tax evasion, laundering of assets
The laundered assets include more than $2.4m in cash, a landed property and a Lamborghini Aventador.
3 men charged with slashing man with knife in Orchard Rd brawl
Discover a concrete pineapple, waterless fountains in SAM’s new CBD art trail
How a S’porean scholar’s European summer built a local furniture empire
Cellini’s high-end commercial projects include the casinos of MBS and private island villas in the Maldives.