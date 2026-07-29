Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 29, 2026

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More CDC vouchers, support for businesses in $900 million support package
Some families to get temporarily higher payouts under two ComCare schemes
After the quake came the blast: Inside Japan’s shopping mall disaster
The road to safer streets runs through trust, not just surveillance
Public reporting of traffic offences is necessary. What we build around it as a society is equally important.
Lawyers attrition issues a priority: Incoming Chief Justice
He also made clear that harassment and bullying would not be tolerated at work or in court.