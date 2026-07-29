Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 29, 2026

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Published
Jul 29, 2026, 05:44 PM

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More CDC vouchers, support for businesses in $900 million support package

The additional $300 CDC vouchers will be disbursed in January 2027.

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Some families to get temporarily higher payouts under two ComCare schemes

The enhancements to both schemes will apply to the period between Aug 17 and Dec 31.

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After the quake came the blast: Inside Japan’s shopping mall disaster

Mall operator Aeon is investigating the possibility of a gas leak.

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The road to safer streets runs through trust, not just surveillance

Public reporting of traffic offences is necessary. What we build around it as a society is equally important.

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Lawyers attrition issues a priority: Incoming Chief Justice

He also made clear that harassment and bullying would not be tolerated at work or in court.

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Safety watchdog orders removal of TikTok post linking woman to Faishal case

A complaint about the post and other online content was lodged on July 28.

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ABSD extension brings fresh hope to older large estates

But owners must set realistic prices.

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Life imprisonment for maid who killed employer’s father

She continued suffocating the man even though he had stopped moving. 

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Man who let sons sit on rear of moving Porsche fined $5k, disqualified from driving

He had wanted to create an enjoyable experience for his sons, who were aged 7 and 8.

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Pop Mart opens first Pop Bakery in South-east Asia at RWS

It is housed in a duplex at RWS’ lifestyle destination Weave.

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