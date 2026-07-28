Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 28, 2026

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Jul 28, 2026, 06:05 PM

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No more 15-month wait-out period for private home owners to buy resale flats

Removing the wait-out period will likely increase demand and prices of larger flats, said an analyst.

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Refresher exam for property agents with fewer than 3 deals in 3 years

As at July 1, there were 38,162 property agents registered with CEA.

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Man to be charged over transferring $93 to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza

Investigations found that the man was radicalised after consuming extremist content online.

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From failing O levels to a PhD: NUS grad redefined success for himself

He also spent five years in social work, mentoring at-risk youth and supporting low-income families.

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Japan lifts tsunami alert after 7.1-magnitude quake strikes country

About 45,000 households and facilities have no power in the Kumamoto region.

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10 new entries on S’pore’s Bib Gourmand list

The full Michelin Guide Singapore selection will be announced on Aug 4.

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HSBC Life S’pore deal: Allianz says no layoffs, existing policies unaffected

HSBC declined to comment on how many people work at HSBC Life Singapore.

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How youth in S-E Asia get hooked on illegal online gambling

When young people are bored and jobless, many turn to illegal gambling, hoping to get lucky.

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New national reading movement wants people to read – in exchange for cash

Individuals can log their daily reading sessions to collect virtual coins redeemable for money.

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How to cope with bunions and when to get surgery

The foot deformity affects more women than men worldwide.

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