Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 28, 2026

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No more 15-month wait-out period for private home owners to buy resale flats
Removing the wait-out period will likely increase demand and prices of larger flats, said an analyst.
Refresher exam for property agents with fewer than 3 deals in 3 years
Man to be charged over transferring $93 to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza
Investigations found that the man was radicalised after consuming extremist content online.
From failing O levels to a PhD: NUS grad redefined success for himself
He also spent five years in social work, mentoring at-risk youth and supporting low-income families.
Japan lifts tsunami alert after 7.1-magnitude quake strikes country
10 new entries on S’pore’s Bib Gourmand list
HSBC Life S’pore deal: Allianz says no layoffs, existing policies unaffected
How youth in S-E Asia get hooked on illegal online gambling
When young people are bored and jobless, many turn to illegal gambling, hoping to get lucky.
New national reading movement wants people to read – in exchange for cash
Individuals can log their daily reading sessions to collect virtual coins redeemable for money.