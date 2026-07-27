Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 27, 2026

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Published
Jul 27, 2026, 06:28 PM

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3 self-radicalised teens detained, including 14-year-old who plotted school stabbing

The Secondary 2 student was arrested in May, a month before his intended attack on his school.

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19-year-old arrested for plotting knife attacks

Tan Jun Jie harboured plans to kill Sembawang Air Base soldiers and LGBTQ schoolmates.

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‘This was close’: Shanmugam on teen stopped from launching attack at school

Someone at the school alerted the authorities.

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Zaqy cautions against unfounded speculation

A woman was wrongly identified in Faishal’s case, Zaqy said.

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Commuters call for review of car ownership policies

Merging Category A and B COEs was among suggestions raised in the transport master plan discussions.

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MAS allows for a stronger Singdollar on persistent Iran war-induced inflation risk

The central bank will increase ‘very slightly’ the rate of appreciation of Sing$ trade-weighted value.

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‘Nothing we can do’: Businesses stung by higher 12.5% US tariff

About a third of S’pore’s domestic exports to the US are subject to the new Section 301 export tax.

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Thailand launches street food app and certification scheme

The app lists participating outlets, recommended dishes, locations and travel information.

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6 hotels with unblocked views of the NDP 2026 fireworks

Some hotels are offering stay packages with dining deals and the promise of clear views of the fireworks.

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Kyoto crowded? Not if you know where to stay and explore

Stay in the historic Higashiyama district to uncover the ancient city’s more serene side.

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