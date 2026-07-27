Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 27, 2026

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3 self-radicalised teens detained, including 14-year-old who plotted school stabbing
The Secondary 2 student was arrested in May, a month before his intended attack on his school.
19-year-old arrested for plotting knife attacks
Tan Jun Jie harboured plans to kill Sembawang Air Base soldiers and LGBTQ schoolmates.
‘This was close’: Shanmugam on teen stopped from launching attack at school
Zaqy cautions against unfounded speculation
Commuters call for review of car ownership policies
Merging Category A and B COEs was among suggestions raised in the transport master plan discussions.
MAS allows for a stronger Singdollar on persistent Iran war-induced inflation risk
The central bank will increase ‘very slightly’ the rate of appreciation of Sing$ trade-weighted value.
‘Nothing we can do’: Businesses stung by higher 12.5% US tariff
About a third of S’pore’s domestic exports to the US are subject to the new Section 301 export tax.
Thailand launches street food app and certification scheme
The app lists participating outlets, recommended dishes, locations and travel information.
6 hotels with unblocked views of the NDP 2026 fireworks
Some hotels are offering stay packages with dining deals and the promise of clear views of the fireworks.
Kyoto crowded? Not if you know where to stay and explore
Stay in the historic Higashiyama district to uncover the ancient city’s more serene side.