Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 26, 2026

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Published
Jul 26, 2026, 06:15 PM

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Scammer allegedly duped 6 foreign nationals into paying $14k for non-existent work permits

Alleged mastermind leaves a trail of forged documents, name changes and money transfers in Singapore.

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Slowing footfall at Geylang Serai Market a concern, more can be done to boost area’s vibrancy: Zaqy

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng will meet the community in the coming week to discuss the issue.

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Australia’s student visa fees are now the world’s highest. Here’s why S-E Asia got a pass

The hike comes as the government attempts to address a surge in migration since the pandemic.

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IMH nurses trained to defuse tense situations before they escalate into abuse and assault

IMH will scale up the initiative to all wards by end-2027.

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Attrition rate among S’pore lawyers stable, but issues remain, says Shanmugam

The judiciary and Law Society are taking steps to study feedback from lawyers and iron out what can be done.

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More than 20 weekend flights between S’pore and southern China cancelled amid Typhoon Noul

Hong Kong airport authorities said flight operations will gradually resume after 6pm on July 26.

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Former entertainment lawyer and Beam Artistes founder Samuel Seow dies at 53

The Singaporean personality passed away peacefully in his sleep, with the cause of death being a heart attack.

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Dad overhauls his lifestyle to become a living liver donor for his toddler with rare condition

Alagille syndrome, a genetic disorder characterised by abnormal bile ducts, affects about one in 70,000 people.

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‘If we can’t have a good marriage, at least have a good divorce’: S’pore man on amicable split

Divorce by mutual agreement was the third-most common reason cited for civil divorces.

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Beyond tariffs, Trump’s pragmatic playbook champions US solutions for ASEAN needs

US priorities are being realigned around national security interests, highlighting geo-economic realities.

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