Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 24, 2026

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Trump hits S’pore with new 12.5% tariff
Cat A COE supply to dip again from Aug to Oct; overall quota up 0.2%
There will be 50 fewer Cat A COEs for each of the tender exercises for the next three months.
Young victims of doxxing among 200 cases S’pore’s Online Safety Commission has seen
One case involved a survivor whose intimate recording was uploaded online without consent.
US unis still popular with S’porean students, despite stricter visa rules
The PAP calculus in Faishal saga: Better to lose talent than trust
What looks to its critics like self-sabotage is, within the party’s institutional logic, an act of self-preservation.
HSBC sells S’pore insurance unit to Germany’s Allianz in $2.7b deal
Sex predator admits assaulting 11 children
‘Bored of just running’: How some young Indonesians found community
Traditional games and other analogue hobbies are helping Indonesians reconnect offline.
Kopitiam teams up with Coca-Cola to launch mini-bricks collectibles
Are portable monitors actually worth buying?
They have emerged as a new option for people wanting to expand their computer set-ups.