Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 24, 2026

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Published
Jul 24, 2026, 06:07 PM

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Trump hits S’pore with new 12.5% tariff

Singapore has rejected suggestions that it engages in unfair trade practices.

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Cat A COE supply to dip again from Aug to Oct; overall quota up 0.2%

There will be 50 fewer Cat A COEs for each of the tender exercises for the next three months.

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Young victims of doxxing among 200 cases S’pore’s Online Safety Commission has seen

One case involved a survivor whose intimate recording was uploaded online without consent.

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US unis still popular with S’porean students, despite stricter visa rules

More than 70% of international students in the US are from Asia.

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The PAP calculus in Faishal saga: Better to lose talent than trust

What looks to its critics like self-sabotage is, within the party’s institutional logic, an act of self-preservation.

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HSBC sells S’pore insurance unit to Germany’s Allianz in $2.7b deal

The transaction presents Allianz with a rare opportunity to expand here.

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Sex predator admits assaulting 11 children

The victims included his daughter, granddaughters and nieces.

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‘Bored of just running’: How some young Indonesians found community

Traditional games and other analogue hobbies are helping Indonesians reconnect offline.

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Kopitiam teams up with Coca-Cola to launch mini-bricks collectibles

The collectibles celebrate kopitiam culture and will come in blind boxes.

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Are portable monitors actually worth buying?

They have emerged as a new option for people wanting to expand their computer set-ups.

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