Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 23, 2026

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7 dead in work-related traffic accidents in H1 2026
Consumers to continue paying fuel surcharge on ride-hailing platforms
Why your wait for a bus in S’pore feels so long even when it is on time
Are younger politicians ready for bigger responsibilities?
The appointments of newer, younger political office-holders highlight emerging 5G leadership team.
S’pore’s core inflation edges up to 1.6% in June, slightly lower than forecasts
NDP 2026: Expect road closures, traffic delays for July 25 NE show, preview
Tokyo reports most heat-related hospitalisations since 2010, one dead
Why it makes sense for Trump to back off on Iran, for now
Tehran’s capacity for absorbing, inflicting pain means everyone could lose if the war drags on.
Is Joo Chiat the next shopping playground?
Shop owners cite lower rents, more flexibility and local charm for picking Joo Chiat over malls.