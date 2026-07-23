Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 23, 2026

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Published
Jul 23, 2026, 06:11 PM

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7 dead in work-related traffic accidents in H1 2026

The deaths are “deeply concerning”, said the Minister of State for Manpower.

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Consumers to continue paying fuel surcharge on ride-hailing platforms

The surcharge will be extended till Sept 30.

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Why your wait for a bus in S’pore feels so long even when it is on time

Buses in Singapore are generally reliable, but what about your bus?

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Are younger politicians ready for bigger responsibilities?

The appointments of newer, younger political office-holders highlight emerging 5G leadership team.

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S’pore’s core inflation edges up to 1.6% in June, slightly lower than forecasts

Overall inflation was 1.9% in June, up slightly from 1.8% in May.

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NDP 2026: Expect road closures, traffic delays for July 25 NE show, preview

The closures will affect key routes leading to and around the National Stadium.

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Tokyo reports most heat-related hospitalisations since 2010, one dead

The Tokyo Fire Department said 453 people were taken to hospital yesterday.

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Why it makes sense for Trump to back off on Iran, for now

Tehran’s capacity for absorbing, inflicting pain means everyone could lose if the war drags on.

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Is Joo Chiat the next shopping playground?

Shop owners cite lower rents, more flexibility and local charm for picking Joo Chiat over malls.

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3 managers with Vietnam Airlines allegedly took bribes

They obtained monies for not collecting excess baggage charges.

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