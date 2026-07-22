Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 22, 2026

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PM Wong unveils new Cabinet; appoints first-term politicians to larger roles
Jeffrey Siow and David Neo promoted to full ministers, and Jasmin Lau made acting minister.
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng to be Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office
Jobs and workforce transformation have become a much higher priority for the Govt, said PM Wong.
Clear from evidence, facts that Faishal’s conduct had fallen short: PM Wong
Singapore Cabinet changes at a glance
Cat A COE price eases to $126,000 after reaching record in previous tender
Changi Airport control tower to be revamped
Network School premises in Johor’s Forest City closed
Allegations emerged a week ago that Israeli nationals had participated in its programme.
Temperature dips to 22.6 deg C as heavy rain hits Pioneer and Tuas
$6.8m in penalties, taxes imposed on nightclubs that charge for flower garlands
IRAS said flower garland sales are taxable supplies, and GST applies to the full value of garland sales.
Are omega-3 supplements actually good for your brain?
In theory, taking it makes sense as omega-3 fatty acids are vital for brain health. But there is a catch.