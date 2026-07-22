Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 22, 2026

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Published
Jul 22, 2026, 06:55 PM

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PM Wong unveils new Cabinet; appoints first-term politicians to larger roles

Jeffrey Siow and David Neo promoted to full ministers, and Jasmin Lau made acting minister.

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Labour chief Ng Chee Meng to be Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office

Jobs and workforce transformation have become a much higher priority for the Govt, said PM Wong.

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Clear from evidence, facts that Faishal’s conduct had fallen short: PM Wong

The same standards would apply to any other PAP MP, said PM Wong.

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Singapore Cabinet changes at a glance

Two backbench MPs are moving to the front bench, among other changes.

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Cat A COE price eases to $126,000 after reaching record in previous tender

The premium for Cat B also fell slightly.

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Changi Airport control tower to be revamped

The tower will get a new facade and an annex.

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Network School premises in Johor’s Forest City closed

Allegations emerged a week ago that Israeli nationals had participated in its programme.

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Temperature dips to 22.6 deg C as heavy rain hits Pioneer and Tuas

Short, thundery showers are expected on most days for the second half of July.

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$6.8m in penalties, taxes imposed on nightclubs that charge for flower garlands

IRAS said flower garland sales are taxable supplies, and GST applies to the full value of garland sales.

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Are omega-3 supplements actually good for your brain?

In theory, taking it makes sense as omega-3 fatty acids are vital for brain health. But there is a catch.

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Discover S’pore’s hidden alphabet

Write a message for a chance to win a pair of NDP 2026 tickets.

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