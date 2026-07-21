Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 21, 2026

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Published
Jul 21, 2026, 06:10 PM

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Members of trafficking ring that smuggled babies from Indonesia into S’pore jailed

The sentence was lower than the prosecutors’ demand of 10 years’ imprisonment.

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Man dies after fight between neighbours in Lengkok Bahru; one person arrested

One neighbour said there had been a longstanding feud between the two men.

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SAF captain charged with possessing sexually explicit child abuse materials

 It was not disclosed if the materials were pictures or videos.

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Online scam losses in Asia-Pacific region up to $147.2b in 2025: UN

The combined losses far exceed the US$18b to US$38b estimated to have been lost in 2023.

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Forest City welcomes Network School probe, says it has cooperated fully

The developer stressed that every investor, tenant and operator in Forest City is subject to Malaysian laws.

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S’pore military explores quantum computing for mission, logistics planning

The use of quantum computing in the military could boost national security, said a military expert.

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EV catches fire outside Woodlands HDB carpark

A photo taken after the incident shows the interior of the car was entirely charred.

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Received a ‘KrisFlyer Anniversary Draw’ e-mail? It could be a phishing scam

Affected customers should take steps to secure their bank details, passwords, and file a police report.

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How to use AI without losing memory, focus and thinking skills

Over-reliance on AI to think for you can affect memory, reasoning and problem-solving skills.

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Tom Holland on a decade of Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in Singapore cinemas on July 30.

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