Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 21, 2026

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Members of trafficking ring that smuggled babies from Indonesia into S’pore jailed
Man dies after fight between neighbours in Lengkok Bahru; one person arrested
SAF captain charged with possessing sexually explicit child abuse materials
Online scam losses in Asia-Pacific region up to $147.2b in 2025: UN
The combined losses far exceed the US$18b to US$38b estimated to have been lost in 2023.
Forest City welcomes Network School probe, says it has cooperated fully
The developer stressed that every investor, tenant and operator in Forest City is subject to Malaysian laws.
S’pore military explores quantum computing for mission, logistics planning
The use of quantum computing in the military could boost national security, said a military expert.
EV catches fire outside Woodlands HDB carpark
Received a ‘KrisFlyer Anniversary Draw’ e-mail? It could be a phishing scam
Affected customers should take steps to secure their bank details, passwords, and file a police report.
How to use AI without losing memory, focus and thinking skills
Over-reliance on AI to think for you can affect memory, reasoning and problem-solving skills.