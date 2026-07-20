Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 20, 2026

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Published
Jul 20, 2026, 05:59 PM

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Faishal Ibrahim resigns over online messages with female member of the public

Zaqy Mohamad will take over as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

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‘Immediate priority’ is to ensure Kembangan residents taken care of, say MPs

The four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will handle Faishal’s MPS and appeals.

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Crowding, waiting times, air-con in trains among areas for improvement on public transport

Courtesy, consideration shown by other commuters on buses and trains was another area of concern.

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Ex-actor Edmund Chen’s jail term over motorcyclist accident cut from 5 days to 1

In allowing his appeal, Justice Hri Kumar Nair said five days’ jail was manifestly excessive.

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SJI International faces negligence claim after student’s death in Maldives

Jenna Chan died on Nov 8, 2024, after being struck by the propeller of a running boat.

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More investment funds, more choices – but are S’pore retail investors ready?

Some say MAS should expand the options available to protect investor interests.

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S’pore’s AI-powered growth masks economic risks from Iran war, US tariffs

The flare-up of hostilities in the Mid-East signals lingering risks to economic growth.

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S’porean spends $3k on 18-day Africa trip

He dreams of visiting all 195 countries in the world.

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Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse dies, aged 89

He began his acting career in the 1950s and appeared in over 200 movies and serial dramas.

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Tourist jailed over theft of $200k diamond his partner hid in mouth

The pair had swopped the diamond with a counterfeit they commissioned in India.

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