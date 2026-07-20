Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 20, 2026

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Faishal Ibrahim resigns over online messages with female member of the public
‘Immediate priority’ is to ensure Kembangan residents taken care of, say MPs
The four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will handle Faishal’s MPS and appeals.
Crowding, waiting times, air-con in trains among areas for improvement on public transport
Courtesy, consideration shown by other commuters on buses and trains was another area of concern.
Ex-actor Edmund Chen’s jail term over motorcyclist accident cut from 5 days to 1
In allowing his appeal, Justice Hri Kumar Nair said five days’ jail was manifestly excessive.
SJI International faces negligence claim after student’s death in Maldives
Jenna Chan died on Nov 8, 2024, after being struck by the propeller of a running boat.
More investment funds, more choices – but are S’pore retail investors ready?
S’pore’s AI-powered growth masks economic risks from Iran war, US tariffs
The flare-up of hostilities in the Mid-East signals lingering risks to economic growth.
S’porean spends $3k on 18-day Africa trip
Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse dies, aged 89
He began his acting career in the 1950s and appeared in over 200 movies and serial dramas.