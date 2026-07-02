Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 2, 2026

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Published
Jul 02, 2026, 06:14 PM

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Want to own stocks of S’pore banks? It will cost less to get started from Oct 5

Eleven counters including UOB, OCBC, DBS, Keppel and Venture Corp can be traded in smaller board lots.

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New PIE pedestrian and cycling bridge over 50% complete

To carry out works on the rest of the bridge, parts of the PIE will be closed on four nights in July and August

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$3.5b 1MDB-linked case against StanChart to proceed to S’pore trial after bank loses appeal

Liquidators commenced the lawsuit against StanChart in 2025 over its alleged role in the 1MDB scandal.

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A bankrupt cannot remove trustee simply because relationship soured: High Court

The court said none of his complaints came close to meeting the legal threshold for it to interfere.

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Plane crash into Beijing skyscraper: Why couldn’t it be stopped?

As the low-altitude sector grows in China and elsewhere, safety systems must keep pace, say experts.

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When you feel nothing at all, and you don’t know why

The challenge is in knowing when your brain simply needs rest, or if the condition is something more serious. 

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How Singapore’s population has evolved in 5 years

People in Singapore are earning more, having fewer children and, for some, staying single.

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Lavish trips, celebrity contact: The rise of the Very Important Customer

Courting and retaining top spenders have become a priority for brands as client bases shrink.

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Cop gave friend info on woman who reported him, gets jail

The friend fled Singapore after conviction.

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2 arrested, 4 others taken to hospital after alleged brawl in Orchard Road

The men were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

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