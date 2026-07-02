Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 2, 2026

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Want to own stocks of S’pore banks? It will cost less to get started from Oct 5
Eleven counters including UOB, OCBC, DBS, Keppel and Venture Corp can be traded in smaller board lots.
New PIE pedestrian and cycling bridge over 50% complete
To carry out works on the rest of the bridge, parts of the PIE will be closed on four nights in July and August
$3.5b 1MDB-linked case against StanChart to proceed to S’pore trial after bank loses appeal
Liquidators commenced the lawsuit against StanChart in 2025 over its alleged role in the 1MDB scandal.
A bankrupt cannot remove trustee simply because relationship soured: High Court
The court said none of his complaints came close to meeting the legal threshold for it to interfere.
Plane crash into Beijing skyscraper: Why couldn’t it be stopped?
As the low-altitude sector grows in China and elsewhere, safety systems must keep pace, say experts.
When you feel nothing at all, and you don’t know why
The challenge is in knowing when your brain simply needs rest, or if the condition is something more serious.
How Singapore’s population has evolved in 5 years
People in Singapore are earning more, having fewer children and, for some, staying single.
Lavish trips, celebrity contact: The rise of the Very Important Customer
Courting and retaining top spenders have become a priority for brands as client bases shrink.