Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 19, 2026

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Jul 19, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages, including in Singapore

Downdetector logged 196 reports that Facebook website was inaccessible in Singapore as at 4.42pm.

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From 2 years to 6 months: Families see shorter waits for early intervention support

One parent whose child was referred to EIPIC in 2024 was surprised it took only a month to get in.

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Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam dies at 67

He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family, his wife said.

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MDDI to have group discussion with parents, hear views on plans to make social media safer for kids

Registrations for the focus group discussion are open until July 19.

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Workers such as cleaners, security officers to enjoy more annual leave from 2029

The increase in baseline annual leave will benefit the cleaning, security, landscape, lift and escalator, and waste management sectors.

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Growing up together: Pre-school giants venture into after-school care for primary school pupils

NTUC First Campus, EtonHouse, MapleBear and Julia Gabriel have set up student care centres.

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We teach because we were once taught well – and because tomorrow’s patients depend on it

This psychiatrist finds immense gratification in training the next generation of mental health professionals.

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Why unreasonable behaviour is the top reason cited for divorce in S’pore, and adultery the least

Lawyers say proving adultery in court for civil divorces can be difficult, expensive and unnecessary.

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Bears rescued from Laos farm step outdoors for the first time, after rescue S’porean helped lead

Twenty-seven bears were rescued from an illegal bile farm.

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Sentosa’s Tanjong Rimau to be shored up with nails, concrete blocks to prevent erosion, slope damage

Marine experts are concerned about one measure that could change some habitats on the coastal cliff and shore.

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