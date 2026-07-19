Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 19, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages, including in Singapore
Downdetector logged 196 reports that Facebook website was inaccessible in Singapore as at 4.42pm.
From 2 years to 6 months: Families see shorter waits for early intervention support
One parent whose child was referred to EIPIC in 2024 was surprised it took only a month to get in.
Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam dies at 67
MDDI to have group discussion with parents, hear views on plans to make social media safer for kids
Workers such as cleaners, security officers to enjoy more annual leave from 2029
The increase in baseline annual leave will benefit the cleaning, security, landscape, lift and escalator, and waste management sectors.
Growing up together: Pre-school giants venture into after-school care for primary school pupils
NTUC First Campus, EtonHouse, MapleBear and Julia Gabriel have set up student care centres.
We teach because we were once taught well – and because tomorrow’s patients depend on it
This psychiatrist finds immense gratification in training the next generation of mental health professionals.
Why unreasonable behaviour is the top reason cited for divorce in S’pore, and adultery the least
Lawyers say proving adultery in court for civil divorces can be difficult, expensive and unnecessary.
Bears rescued from Laos farm step outdoors for the first time, after rescue S’porean helped lead
Sentosa’s Tanjong Rimau to be shored up with nails, concrete blocks to prevent erosion, slope damage
Marine experts are concerned about one measure that could change some habitats on the coastal cliff and shore.