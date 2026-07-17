Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 17, 2026

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Published
Jul 17, 2026, 06:01 PM

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S’pore cancels work permits of two Bangladeshi nationals for extremist posts

They were detained upon their return to Bangladesh and held in remand.

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Think-tank claiming to be S’pore-based targeted analysts, intelligence community

It had approached individuals here and in Taiwan, among other places.

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GovTech restructuring not part of a broad-based exercise across public service: PSD

PSD said in the public service, more significant restructuring is undertaken only where necessary.

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Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire in Feb 2027

He will be succeeded by Justice Sushil Nair.

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NEA monitoring air quality after smell of gas detected in parts of central S’pore

Air quality in usual range so far; source of smell being investigated.

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Trump says China stole US voters’ data. Will this derail his Sept summit with Xi?

He described it as “the largest compromise of election data in history”.

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Bloomberg defamation case about malicious targeting, not press freedom: Ministers

The High Court awarded K. Shanmugam, Tan See Leng $230k each in damages.

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More than 500 crows culled since shooting ops began in March

NParks will roll out shooting operations in new districts including Bukit Panjang and Tanah Merah.

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How Prism+ is building S’pore’s answer to Xiaomi, Samsung

The local brand says it could fully furnish a home with essential appliances for less than $10k.

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Double amputee jailed for sexually assaulting boy

The man was caught after his niece lodged a police report.

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