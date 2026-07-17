Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 17, 2026

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S’pore cancels work permits of two Bangladeshi nationals for extremist posts
Think-tank claiming to be S’pore-based targeted analysts, intelligence community
GovTech restructuring not part of a broad-based exercise across public service: PSD
PSD said in the public service, more significant restructuring is undertaken only where necessary.
Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire in Feb 2027
NEA monitoring air quality after smell of gas detected in parts of central S’pore
Trump says China stole US voters’ data. Will this derail his Sept summit with Xi?
Bloomberg defamation case about malicious targeting, not press freedom: Ministers
More than 500 crows culled since shooting ops began in March
NParks will roll out shooting operations in new districts including Bukit Panjang and Tanah Merah.
How Prism+ is building S’pore’s answer to Xiaomi, Samsung
The local brand says it could fully furnish a home with essential appliances for less than $10k.