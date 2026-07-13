Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 13, 2026

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Bangkok bar fire deadliest such incident in Thailand in 20 years
Downsides of strong Singdollar: Some S’pore firms’ earnings take a hit
Age eligibility for community care flats lowered from 65 to 55, service fees reduced
These flats come with senior-friendly fittings and other health and community services.
How growing up in S’pore shapes young people: New $150m study aims to find out
The study comes amid growing concerns over the mental health, lifestyle and digital habits of youth.
$500 Child LifeSG Credits for S’pore kids aged 12 and below
Families with children born between 2014 and 2025 will receive the credits from July 14.
More Sheng Siong stores to come? Supermarket chain to build $520m facility
It currently has a network of 90 stores, and the new facility can support more than 120 stores.
China keeps an anxious eye on ‘Malacca Dilemma’ amid Hormuz crisis
The Strait of Malacca is even more vital to China’s interests than the Strait of Hormuz.
4 people taken to hospital after hornet attack in Redhill
Teen who licked iJooz straw has case adjourned as ICA reviews student pass status
Prosecution is checking if the French national’s student pass would be cancelled if he is convicted.
Trading S’pore for KL: One couple’s search for a slower, more affordable life
The couple say their average monthly expenditure has decreased by at least 30% since relocating.