Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 13, 2026

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Published
Jul 13, 2026, 06:15 PM

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Bangkok bar fire deadliest such incident in Thailand in 20 years

Authorities at the scene said a door that was once an exit was bolted shut.

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Downsides of strong Singdollar: Some S’pore firms’ earnings take a hit

It could also erode their price competitiveness on the global stage.

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Age eligibility for community care flats lowered from 65 to 55, service fees reduced

These flats come with senior-friendly fittings and other health and community services.

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How growing up in S’pore shapes young people: New $150m study aims to find out

The study comes amid growing concerns over the mental health, lifestyle and digital habits of youth.

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$500 Child LifeSG Credits for S’pore kids aged 12 and below

Families with children born between 2014 and 2025 will receive the credits from July 14.

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More Sheng Siong stores to come? Supermarket chain to build $520m facility

It currently has a network of 90 stores, and the new facility can support more than 120 stores.

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China keeps an anxious eye on ‘Malacca Dilemma’ amid Hormuz crisis

The Strait of Malacca is even more vital to China’s interests than the Strait of Hormuz.

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4 people taken to hospital after hornet attack in Redhill

The town council said the nest has been removed and the area is safe for public use.

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Teen who licked iJooz straw has case adjourned as ICA reviews student pass status

Prosecution is checking if the French national’s student pass would be cancelled if he is convicted.

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Trading S’pore for KL: One couple’s search for a slower, more affordable life

The couple say their average monthly expenditure has decreased by at least 30% since relocating.

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