Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 12, 2026

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S’pore, M’sia partnership driven by mutual respect, understanding of each other’s interests: Tharman
Both countries address differences squarely while always seeking to strengthen the overall relationship, he said.
England fans in Singapore turn Chijmes into home ground as World Cup q-final win sparks belief
More than 5,000 fans filled the venue to watch the 5am quarter-final in which the Three Lions beat Norway 2-1 after extra time.
Upcoming Woodlands Gateway to have major transport hub with retail, park and office spaces
It will feature an underground heavy-vehicle network, train and rail links, to be ready by 2030.
Three new Circle Line stations draw early morning crowds on opening day
The three new stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road – close the loop of the Circle Line.
I keep bracing myself for friction when travelling in China. It never comes
China has come a long way since the writer’s first trip in 2011, when few locals had seen a dark-skinned person.
Gone in 48 hours: Satluj, an insurgency film the Indian government doesn’t want you to see
Pivotal US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham dies, aged 71
Bus services in Tampines to be fully handed over to Go-Ahead Singapore on July 19
The public transport operator will operate 29 bus services on a fleet of around 400 buses.
Planning my wedding taught me to spend on what matters, and not what is expected
I didn’t want to spend for appearances’ sake – to me, that isn’t what a wedding is about.