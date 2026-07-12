Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 12, 2026

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Jul 12, 2026, 05:59 PM

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S’pore, M’sia partnership driven by mutual respect, understanding of each other’s interests: Tharman

Both countries address differences squarely while always seeking to strengthen the overall relationship, he said.

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England fans in Singapore turn Chijmes into home ground as World Cup q-final win sparks belief

More than 5,000 fans filled the venue to watch the 5am quarter-final in which the Three Lions beat Norway 2-1 after extra time.

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Upcoming Woodlands Gateway to have major transport hub with retail, park and office spaces

It will feature an underground heavy-vehicle network, train and rail links, to be ready by 2030.

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Three new Circle Line stations draw early morning crowds on opening day

The three new stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road – close the loop of the Circle Line.

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I keep bracing myself for friction when travelling in China. It never comes

China has come a long way since the writer’s first trip in 2011, when few locals had seen a dark-skinned person.

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Gone in 48 hours: Satluj, an insurgency film the Indian government doesn’t want you to see

The film had a short-lived release online before it was removed abruptly.

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Pivotal US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham dies, aged 71

Graham died after a brief and sudden illness.

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Bus services in Tampines to be fully handed over to Go-Ahead Singapore on July 19

The public transport operator will operate 29 bus services on a fleet of around 400 buses.

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Planning my wedding taught me to spend on what matters, and not what is expected

I didn’t want to spend for appearances’ sake – to me, that isn’t what a wedding is about.

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When durian prices crash, Malaysia throws parties

Cheap durians are bringing Malaysians together – from offices to political rallies.

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