Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 10, 2026

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Published
Jul 10, 2026, 06:11 PM

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Marriages in S’pore fall further in 2025

Most said they are happily married, only 3.7% of people surveyed said they were a little unhappy.

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More seniors in S’pore living alone in 2025

Majority of seniors still live with their spouse and/or children.

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Parts of Maju Forest to make way for new public housing estate in Clementi

About 8ha of the site will be retained to “provide refuge for wildlife and facilitate fauna movement”.

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DBS, OCBC, UOB shares hit record highs in July: Analysts say they can climb more

The Fed’s pause on rate cuts and strong wealth inflow into local banks could help sustain the rally.

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Tired of Causeway commute? Election candidates urge voters to stay in Johor

Voters consider financial incentives, opportunities in return for less time spent on the road.

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Artist Chua Mia Tee, S’porean master of social realism, dies at 94

He was conferred the Cultural Medallion, S’pore’s highest honour for artists, in 2015.

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Woman taken to hospital after accident involving van in Bishan

An eyewitness said he saw the van travel through the air before it hit a female pedestrian.

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$3 off eggs and rice for DBS, POSB cardholders at Sheng Siong, Giant

The offer is valid on Saturdays from July 18.

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Cop accused of voyeurism against 9 men, molesting 2 of them

Some victims were allegedly targeted at a neighbourhood police centre and two Home Team facilities.

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Man burgled Sentosa, Serangoon Gardens homes on visit to S’pore

The stolen loot had a combined value of $105,000.

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