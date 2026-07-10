Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 10, 2026

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Marriages in S’pore fall further in 2025
Most said they are happily married, only 3.7% of people surveyed said they were a little unhappy.
More seniors in S’pore living alone in 2025
Parts of Maju Forest to make way for new public housing estate in Clementi
About 8ha of the site will be retained to “provide refuge for wildlife and facilitate fauna movement”.
DBS, OCBC, UOB shares hit record highs in July: Analysts say they can climb more
The Fed’s pause on rate cuts and strong wealth inflow into local banks could help sustain the rally.
Tired of Causeway commute? Election candidates urge voters to stay in Johor
Voters consider financial incentives, opportunities in return for less time spent on the road.
Artist Chua Mia Tee, S’porean master of social realism, dies at 94
He was conferred the Cultural Medallion, S’pore’s highest honour for artists, in 2015.
Woman taken to hospital after accident involving van in Bishan
An eyewitness said he saw the van travel through the air before it hit a female pedestrian.
$3 off eggs and rice for DBS, POSB cardholders at Sheng Siong, Giant
Cop accused of voyeurism against 9 men, molesting 2 of them
Some victims were allegedly targeted at a neighbourhood police centre and two Home Team facilities.