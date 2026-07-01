Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 1, 2026

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Published
Jul 01, 2026, 06:13 PM

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World won’t deal with S’pore without credible defence: Chan Chun Sing

Servicemen have done well to build this credibility, but the minister cautioned against complacency.

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Non-emergency 1777 ambulance hotline to cease from 2027

The public can go to website go.gov.sg/pao for private ambulance operators’ contact information and fees.

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Major data centres, cloud providers could be fined up to $1m under proposed Bill

Digital infrastructure services power everything from digital banking to ride hailing.

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HDB resale prices dip for second straight quarter, fewer flats sold

Early estimates showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2026.

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A 10-minute walk from the MRT. But for whom?

The meaning of “easy navigation” changes in a super-aged society, says the writers.

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Life in jail for man who poured hot oil on roommate, stabbed him to death

The killing took place against the backdrop of ongoing disputes between the two men.

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Think you’ve been ‘lowballed’? NUS grad built tool that lets you compare salary offers

The tool indexes over 200,000 job postings, allowing users to benchmark an offer against similar roles.

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Thailand’s Phuket warns of flash floods as water level in canal exceeds 3m

Officials have mobilised pumps and drainage operations, with 24-hour monitoring.

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$5k fine for ex-air force chief whose car hit woman pushing stroller

Footage showed the woman being thrown into the air and landing on the ground.

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Golden Village to close Plaza Singapura outlet after 28 years

There will be 16 Golden Village cinemas left in Singapore after the closure.

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