Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 1, 2026

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World won’t deal with S’pore without credible defence: Chan Chun Sing
Servicemen have done well to build this credibility, but the minister cautioned against complacency.
Non-emergency 1777 ambulance hotline to cease from 2027
The public can go to website go.gov.sg/pao for private ambulance operators’ contact information and fees.
Major data centres, cloud providers could be fined up to $1m under proposed Bill
Digital infrastructure services power everything from digital banking to ride hailing.
HDB resale prices dip for second straight quarter, fewer flats sold
Early estimates showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2026.
A 10-minute walk from the MRT. But for whom?
Life in jail for man who poured hot oil on roommate, stabbed him to death
Think you’ve been ‘lowballed’? NUS grad built tool that lets you compare salary offers
The tool indexes over 200,000 job postings, allowing users to benchmark an offer against similar roles.