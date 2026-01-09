Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Alleged trafficking ring bringing babies into S’pore being investigated
The authorities are engaging adoptive parents affected by the alleged baby trafficking syndicate.
Nestle baby formula recall: Affected products removed from stores
Nestle urged consumers who bought the product to heed SFA advisory not to feed it to children.
Parliament to debate Pritam’s suitability as Leader of the Opposition after conviction for lying
Why Cambodia handed over Chen Zhi, accused of billion-dollar crypto scam, to China
It is a sign that Cambodia is starting to yield to pressure from China to take action against cyberscammers.
Security incident at Changi Airport on Jan 1
Departing and arriving passengers were held in the same holding area, leading to delays.
No students penalised or reprimanded for voicing opinions on school meals: HCI
It values students’ perspectives and encourages them to share thoughts directly with the school, HCI adds.
Slightly fewer people recorded sleeping rough last year
A new $450k fund that would provide grants for organisations to trial solutions was also launched.
More than 500kg of cannabis detected at Pasir Panjang scanning station
Pre-school teacher and childcare worker allegedly abused 3 kids in separate cases
Actor Adam Chen leaves F&B industry due to concerns over impact of JB-S’pore RTS Link
The local artiste-turned-restaurateur may look for a place to retire in his Japanese wife’s home town.