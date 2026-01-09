Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 09, 2026, 06:31 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Alleged trafficking ring bringing babies into S’pore being investigated

The authorities are engaging adoptive parents affected by the alleged baby trafficking syndicate.

READ MORE HERE

Nestle baby formula recall: Affected products removed from stores

Nestle urged consumers who bought the product to heed SFA advisory not to feed it to children.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament to debate Pritam’s suitability as Leader of the Opposition after conviction for lying

The motion will be raised on Jan 13 or later in the week.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Why Cambodia handed over Chen Zhi, accused of billion-dollar crypto scam, to China

It is a sign that Cambodia is starting to yield to pressure from China to take action against cyberscammers.

READ MORE HERE

Security incident at Changi Airport on Jan 1

Departing and arriving passengers were held in the same holding area, leading to delays.

READ MORE HERE

No students penalised or reprimanded for voicing opinions on school meals: HCI

It values students’ perspectives and encourages them to share thoughts directly with the school, HCI adds.

READ MORE HERE

Slightly fewer people recorded sleeping rough last year

A new $450k fund that would provide grants for organisations to trial solutions was also launched.

READ MORE HERE

More than 500kg of cannabis detected at Pasir Panjang scanning station

A total of 902 packets of cannabis were uncovered in an inbound container.

READ MORE HERE

Pre-school teacher and childcare worker allegedly abused 3 kids in separate cases

The three children were 10 months old, three years old and four years old.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Adam Chen leaves F&B industry due to concerns over impact of JB-S’pore RTS Link

The local artiste-turned-restaurateur may look for a place to retire in his Japanese wife’s home town.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.