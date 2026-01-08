Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 08, 2026, 06:17 PM

19,600 BTO flats to be launched this year

The flats will be in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

Longer-term consequences of US strike on Venezuela concerning for small states: SM Lee

S’pore has always stated its position unequivocally and voted accordingly at the UN, he added.

Record wet March in S’pore last year due to monsoon surge

June and Nov were the year’s warmest months.

Home Improvement Programme voting process to be studied

This comes after 2 HDB blocks in Tiong Bahru narrowly missed the voting threshold in Nov.

April trial dates fixed for Shanmugam, Tan See Leng’s defamation suits against Bloomberg

They claim the article falsely implied they exploited a lack of transparency in their property dealings.

Train service changes on Circle Line from Jan 17

This is to allow work to strengthen the tunnels linking Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations.

Addiction or companionship? Chinese AI chatbots come under govt scrutiny

Their popularity with users has raised concerns about unhealthy emotional over-dependency.

ASEAN is the place to do business in 2026: Analyst

ASEAN also comes out top as an investor destination.

Man jailed for trying to start fire at Bangladeshi High Commission over ‘passport issues’

He also crashed a lorry into a wall of the building which houses the High Commission.

New year, new job? What’s in store for job seekers in 2026?

Finding a new job may be on your resolution list this year, but will it be the right move in 2026?

How job seekers can navigate the market and what skills are needed to make career changes.

