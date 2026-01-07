Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7, 2026

Grab to launch food delivery trial with drones in Tanjong Rhu

It will run Tuesdays to Sundays, between 10am and 6pm, for three months.

New food safety grading from Jan 19

This will apply to an estimated 45,000 SFA-licensed food establishments.

World’s tallest indoor vertical farm, costing $80m, opens in S’pore

The fully automated hydroponic farm is powered by artificial intelligence.

Cat A COE rate drops 6.8% to $102,009 in first exercise of 2026

Premium for a Category B COE rose from $115,102 to $119,100.

S’pore rejects request to release funds linked to alleged Cambodian scam kingpin

A district judge at the State Courts dismissed the application in its entirety.

DBS crosses $58 for the first time in record-breaking rally

DBS shares have gained more than 30 per cent in the past 12 months.

After Venezuela, five targets appear in Trump’s crosshairs. Is it just talk?

The US President has talked tough regarding Greenland, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Iran.

Bento meals for Hwa Chong students prepared by SATS draw criticism online

Comments left on the post on social media platform Reddit likened the meals to prison food.

NZ national travelling from S’pore caught in Auckland airport with 18kg of meth

The woman, listed as having no fixed abode, had taken flight SQ285 from Singapore.

Rules of engagement for an honest debate on S’pore’s immigration policy

In a proper, productive airing on immigration, we must accept that there are no solutions without costs, the writer says.

