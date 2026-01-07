Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Grab to launch food delivery trial with drones in Tanjong Rhu
New food safety grading from Jan 19
World’s tallest indoor vertical farm, costing $80m, opens in S’pore
Cat A COE rate drops 6.8% to $102,009 in first exercise of 2026
S’pore rejects request to release funds linked to alleged Cambodian scam kingpin
DBS crosses $58 for the first time in record-breaking rally
After Venezuela, five targets appear in Trump’s crosshairs. Is it just talk?
The US President has talked tough regarding Greenland, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Iran.
Bento meals for Hwa Chong students prepared by SATS draw criticism online
Comments left on the post on social media platform Reddit likened the meals to prison food.
NZ national travelling from S’pore caught in Auckland airport with 18kg of meth
Rules of engagement for an honest debate on S’pore’s immigration policy
In a proper, productive airing on immigration, we must accept that there are no solutions without costs, the writer says.