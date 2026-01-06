Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 06, 2026, 06:05 PM

Singdollar could continue to strengthen against regional currencies in 2026: Economist

MAS is unlikely to change its monetary policy stance amid low inflation, said OCBC’s chief economist.

Maduro’s capture reminds China of its darkest fears

This has stoked regime-change fears and reinforced a belief in Beijing that might is right.

Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir admitted to National Heart Institute after fall

His aide said he fell transiting from the balcony to the living room.

Three S’poreans fined, ordered to do community service for littering in Malaysia

Malaysia is implementing stricter enforcement of minor littering offences.

Jail for man who misappropriated over $2.5m while COO of SGX-listed firm

He used a portion of his ill-gotten gains to fund his gambling habit.

Probation for teen who trespassed MRT tracks

He must also attend all psychiatric and psychological assessments and treatments.

Motorcyclist dies after accident with car on SLE

A car driver is assisting with investigations.

Candidates for the Old Trafford hot seat after Ruben Amorim’s sacking

Manchester United are on the hunt for their 7th permanent manager since Alex Ferguson’s exit in 2013.

For a Gen X music geek, closing MTV’s music video channels marks the end of a chapter

In an age of viral short-form videos, MVs do not have as much hold on mainstream pop culture as they once did.

Do you need that multivitamin supplement? Know the ABCs of vitamins

Health experts explain why you need vitamins A, B and C and how to meet your daily needs.

