Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6, 2026

Singdollar could continue to strengthen against regional currencies in 2026: Economist
MAS is unlikely to change its monetary policy stance amid low inflation, said OCBC’s chief economist.
Maduro’s capture reminds China of its darkest fears
This has stoked regime-change fears and reinforced a belief in Beijing that might is right.
Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir admitted to National Heart Institute after fall
Three S’poreans fined, ordered to do community service for littering in Malaysia
Jail for man who misappropriated over $2.5m while COO of SGX-listed firm
Probation for teen who trespassed MRT tracks
Motorcyclist dies after accident with car on SLE
Candidates for the Old Trafford hot seat after Ruben Amorim’s sacking
Manchester United are on the hunt for their 7th permanent manager since Alex Ferguson’s exit in 2013.
For a Gen X music geek, closing MTV’s music video channels marks the end of a chapter
In an age of viral short-form videos, MVs do not have as much hold on mainstream pop culture as they once did.
Do you need that multivitamin supplement? Know the ABCs of vitamins
Health experts explain why you need vitamins A, B and C and how to meet your daily needs.