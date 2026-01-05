Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 05, 2026, 05:55 PM

New tech being explored for Changi’s T5

These include robotic arms that can lift and move oversized baggage.

Changi Airport handled about 70 million passengers in 2025, an all-time high

In 2024, Changi Airport handled 67.7 million passengers.

MOE makes headway in rethinking teachers’ duties, continues efforts to ease workload

MOE will continue to look at how to make procurement processes more efficient for teachers.

Malaysia’s PM Anwar announces reforms to win back votes ahead of next GE

“The prime minister’s term limit would be no more than 10 years, or two full terms,” he said.

No monsoon surge expected in S’pore despite heavy rain warnings in Malaysia

The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned of a monsoon surge in early Jan.

Not an invasion, not illegal, not about oil: Marco Rubio on Venezuela’s Maduro

The Trump administration is defending its actions in Venezuela amid global outrage.

S’porean tourist stranded in Yemen amid rising tensions

She was directed to a campsite where she stayed in a tent for two days.

Man who allegedly filled S’pore-registered car with RON95 in Johor identified

The owner of the vehicle was found in Singapore following the viral incident.

Zouk nightclub to shut its doors in S’pore for renovations until June

Each concept will undergo a full renovation under the phased revamp.

5 trends to shape your next vacation

Check into affordable Chinese hotels in South-east Asia and ride the region’s padel wave.

