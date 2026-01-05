Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New tech being explored for Changi’s T5
Changi Airport handled about 70 million passengers in 2025, an all-time high
MOE makes headway in rethinking teachers’ duties, continues efforts to ease workload
MOE will continue to look at how to make procurement processes more efficient for teachers.
Malaysia’s PM Anwar announces reforms to win back votes ahead of next GE
“The prime minister’s term limit would be no more than 10 years, or two full terms,” he said.
No monsoon surge expected in S’pore despite heavy rain warnings in Malaysia
Not an invasion, not illegal, not about oil: Marco Rubio on Venezuela’s Maduro
S’porean tourist stranded in Yemen amid rising tensions
Man who allegedly filled S’pore-registered car with RON95 in Johor identified
Zouk nightclub to shut its doors in S’pore for renovations until June
5 trends to shape your next vacation
Check into affordable Chinese hotels in South-east Asia and ride the region’s padel wave.