Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2026

Trump’s Maduro capture is about drugs, immigrants and China

His promise to “run” Venezuela opens the scope for long involvement that may turn off his MAGA base.

S’pore gravely concerned by US intervention in Venezuela, urges all parties to exercise restraint

No Singaporeans are e-registered with MFA in Venezuela, MFA said.

Driving centres in S’pore hike learner fees in 2026

One centre said the hikes are to support wage revisions for instructors and cover rising costs.

About 10 Tanjong Pagar Plaza massage, spa businesses shut amid vice crackdown

Eight massage establishments were found to be operating without valid licences.

20 evacuated after fire at People’s Park Complex home

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF.

Why China is racing to develop its own commercial jet engine

China’s reliance on Western jet engines remains a key vulnerability.

He learnt the ropes of doing business at his parents’ vegetable stall

It was at the stall that he learnt maths in a practical way.

Polytechnic student entrepreneurs stitch sustainability into pet fashion

The students set up Pets-R-Us, which sells upcycled, handmade pet accessories.

Fan Bingbing on the rise of C-beauty and entering the S’pore market

The Chinese actress is in town for the launch of her brand, Fan Beauty Diary, at Watsons.

I know my children love me. They slip handwritten notes into my phone case

There is nothing like feeling wanted by another human being, the writer says.

