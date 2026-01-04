Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Trump’s Maduro capture is about drugs, immigrants and China
His promise to “run” Venezuela opens the scope for long involvement that may turn off his MAGA base.
S’pore gravely concerned by US intervention in Venezuela, urges all parties to exercise restraint
Driving centres in S’pore hike learner fees in 2026
One centre said the hikes are to support wage revisions for instructors and cover rising costs.
About 10 Tanjong Pagar Plaza massage, spa businesses shut amid vice crackdown
20 evacuated after fire at People’s Park Complex home
Why China is racing to develop its own commercial jet engine
He learnt the ropes of doing business at his parents’ vegetable stall
Polytechnic student entrepreneurs stitch sustainability into pet fashion
Fan Bingbing on the rise of C-beauty and entering the S’pore market
The Chinese actress is in town for the launch of her brand, Fan Beauty Diary, at Watsons.