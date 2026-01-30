Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Public can use ez-link card to get 10-cent refund when recycling drink bottles, cans
S’pore rolls out 7 strategies to secure growth, good jobs
S’pore to encourage firms to take more risks to capture growth opportunities
DPM Gan said this will be a fundamental shift in the Republic’s investment promotion strategy.
This Singapore Budget 2026 should look very different
In a world more volatile and less predictable, public coffers should build buffers and aid transformation.
Spotted Lions coach Gavin Lee on the train? He’d like you to say hi
Clerical error led to man’s early release from jail
Certis officers charged over claims they kept vapes, contraband cigarettes
Some of them are also accused of keeping cigarettes they had taken from HSA disposal bins.
24-hour electric train service in Malaysia for festive rush
The increased capacity allows more people to benefit by securing ETS tickets, the Malaysian minister said.
Cats musical returning to S’pore in Oct for fifth run
Fun CNY family outings at Sentosa
Ancient Chinese legends and Disney icons saddle up to gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse.