Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2026

Public can use ez-link card to get 10-cent refund when recycling drink bottles, cans

About 1,000 return points will be set up islandwide.

S’pore rolls out 7 strategies to secure growth, good jobs

The economic strategy review committees will finalise their proposals by July.

S’pore to encourage firms to take more risks to capture growth opportunities

DPM Gan said this will be a fundamental shift in the Republic’s investment promotion strategy.

This Singapore Budget 2026 should look very different

In a world more volatile and less predictable, public coffers should build buffers and aid transformation.

Spotted Lions coach Gavin Lee on the train? He’d like you to say hi

He tells us what fans can expect in 2026, and an exciting addition to his family.

Clerical error led to man’s early release from jail

He voluntarily returned to court to serve out his remaining sentence.

Certis officers charged over claims they kept vapes, contraband cigarettes

Some of them are also accused of keeping cigarettes they had taken from HSA disposal bins.

24-hour electric train service in Malaysia for festive rush

The increased capacity allows more people to benefit by securing ETS tickets, the Malaysian minister said.

Cats musical returning to S’pore in Oct for fifth run

Exact dates of the run are not yet available, but a waitlist is currently open.

Fun CNY family outings at Sentosa

Ancient Chinese legends and Disney icons saddle up to gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse.

