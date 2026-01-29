Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
1 in 4 employers polled expects to increase wages in Q1 2026: MOM
MAS raises 2026 inflation forecasts but keeps Singdollar policy unchanged
Forecasts for core inflation and all-items inflation for 2026 both raised to 1 to 2%, from 0.5 to 1.5%.
Exam difficulty, use of PSLE results being studied to lower exam stakes: Minister
MOE is also reviewing the DSA scheme and CCAs, which have become avenues for hothousing.
P1 registration system being reviewed to improve social mixing in primary schools
MOE is looking to improve access to primary schools for children from diverse backgrounds.
38 Oxley Road site to be acquired by Govt after being gazetted as a national monument
No decision on its future will be made until all options have been considered, the authorities said.
Price freeze on some popular products at FairPrice ahead of CNY
Ex-actor Edmund Chen jailed 5 days over accident that injured motorcyclist
Home-grown eye-care chain Nanyang Optical calling it quits after 65 years
JB police seek info on S’porean man seriously injured in accident
The S’porean and a Malaysia cop were hit by a local driver while standing by the side of a road in JB.