Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 29, 2026, 06:18 PM

1 in 4 employers polled expects to increase wages in Q1 2026: MOM

Total employment grew by 57,300 in 2025, outpacing the growth of 44,500 in 2024.

MAS raises 2026 inflation forecasts but keeps Singdollar policy unchanged

Forecasts for core inflation and all-items inflation for 2026 both raised to 1 to 2%, from 0.5 to 1.5%.

Exam difficulty, use of PSLE results being studied to lower exam stakes: Minister

MOE is also reviewing the DSA scheme and CCAs, which have become avenues for hothousing.

P1 registration system being reviewed to improve social mixing in primary schools

MOE is looking to improve access to primary schools for children from diverse backgrounds.

38 Oxley Road site to be acquired by Govt after being gazetted as a national monument

No decision on its future will be made until all options have been considered, the authorities said.

Price freeze on some popular products at FairPrice ahead of CNY

This will apply to the more than 160 FairPrice supermarkets islandwide.

Ex-actor Edmund Chen jailed 5 days over accident that injured motorcyclist

The victim had to undergo surgery and was given 99 days of hospitalisation leave.

Home-grown eye-care chain Nanyang Optical calling it quits after 65 years

Two of the brand’s outlets under franchise arrangements will remain open.

JB police seek info on S’porean man seriously injured in accident

The S’porean and a Malaysia cop were hit by a local driver while standing by the side of a road in JB.

Are dental trends driving S’poreans’ pursuit of ‘perfect’ smiles?

A closer look at whitening products, veneers and oral health habits.

