Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2026

S’porean boy, 14, who simulated ISIS attacks on Roblox issued ISA restriction order

He would simulate terror attacks on military bases, such as with car bombs, sniper attacks and suicide bombings.

Nipah virus: S’pore airports to screen visitors from affected places

No cases of the virus have been detected in Singapore.

Nipah virus outbreak in India: What you need to know about the disease

The virus has no approved vaccine or known cure.

New OBU alerts warn motorists to slow down near some roads, expressway exits

Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Tampines, Toa Payoh and the West Coast are the neighbourhoods affected.

13 taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and car in Orchard Road

The accident happened in front of the Apple store early in the morning of Jan 28.

The fall of Zhang Youxia and the new rules of power in Xi’s army

The speed and scale of the hollowing out at the apex of China’s military command are unprecedented.

Man jailed for using unsuitable PMD charger in New Upper Changi Rd fire

The fire killed his uncle’s fiancee.

Woman charged after spitting water at train passenger

She allegedly committed the offence at Choa Chu Kang MRT station on Jan 16.

SIA to offer more flights on some routes between March and October

It will be operating more flights to destinations such as Bangkok, Yangon, Surabaya, Colombo and Taipei.

SG Culture Pass should open new windows – don’t narrow its potential

It should not shy away from art that challenges social norms, says the writer.

