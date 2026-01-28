Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’porean boy, 14, who simulated ISIS attacks on Roblox issued ISA restriction order
He would simulate terror attacks on military bases, such as with car bombs, sniper attacks and suicide bombings.
Nipah virus: S’pore airports to screen visitors from affected places
Nipah virus outbreak in India: What you need to know about the disease
New OBU alerts warn motorists to slow down near some roads, expressway exits
Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Tampines, Toa Payoh and the West Coast are the neighbourhoods affected.
13 taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and car in Orchard Road
The fall of Zhang Youxia and the new rules of power in Xi’s army
The speed and scale of the hollowing out at the apex of China’s military command are unprecedented.
Man jailed for using unsuitable PMD charger in New Upper Changi Rd fire
Woman charged after spitting water at train passenger
SIA to offer more flights on some routes between March and October
It will be operating more flights to destinations such as Bangkok, Yangon, Surabaya, Colombo and Taipei.