Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Stricter SkillsFuture funding guidelines for 9,500 courses across 500 training providers
The changes cover courses that develop in-demand skills for a person’s current job or profession.
Micron to invest $30.5b in S’pore to boost chip production
S’pore to recognise medical degrees from 8 more overseas schools
The total number of recognised overseas medical schools will rise from 112 to 120 in Feb.
Minnesota becomes ground zero for Trump’s America First
SIA jet suffers damage to tail during aborted landing at Changi Airport
Mahathir enjoys coffee outing in KL in first public appearance since hip fracture
Patients dig into meals from popular eateries at Changi General Hospital
Private capital boom positions S’pore as M&A hub for complex deals
International private equity funds choose Singapore for majority of deals because of stability and trust.