Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27, 2026

Stricter SkillsFuture funding guidelines for 9,500 courses across 500 training providers

The changes cover courses that develop in-demand skills for a person’s current job or profession.

Micron to invest $30.5b in S’pore to boost chip production

The new facility will create around 1,600 jobs. 

S’pore to recognise medical degrees from 8 more overseas schools

The total number of recognised overseas medical schools will rise from 112 to 120 in Feb.

Minnesota becomes ground zero for Trump’s America First

Trump pulls back on immigration crackdown as outrage explodes over second shooting.

SIA jet suffers damage to tail during aborted landing at Changi Airport

All passengers and crew members disembarked normally, SIA said.

Mahathir enjoys coffee outing in KL in first public appearance since hip fracture

The former Malaysian premier fractured his hip on Jan 6.

Patients dig into meals from popular eateries at Changi General Hospital

These include Crystal Jade dim sum and Hjh Maimunah nasi padang.

Private capital boom positions S’pore as M&A hub for complex deals

International private equity funds choose Singapore for majority of deals because of stability and trust.

Doctor gets a week’s jail for molesting sedated patient

Two staff nurses in the same procedure room noticed and reported the crime.

Life with aphasia, a language disorder

Visual aids, predictive text and apps are a lifeline for people with this disorder.

