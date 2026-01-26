Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 26, 2026, 06:07 PM

More young adults, teens in S’pore being diagnosed with cancer

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 4,995 cancer diagnoses for those under 40.

Singapore dollar hits highest against US dollar in over 11 years

Other Asian currencies also benefited from the weaker US dollar.

Medical exam process for older vocational licence drivers to be streamlined

The medical practitioner will submit the completed report directly to both TP and LTA on driver’s behalf.

Facial recognition to make immigration clearance faster for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint

Trial starts on Jan 26 at two motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone.

MAS focus turns to inflation risk amid S’pore’s strong growth trajectory

Economists expect MAS to tighten Sing$ policy in 2026, though it is unlikely to come as soon as Jan 29.

Wan Yang closure: Support for affected customers

They can redeem free treatments at 4 other beauty and wellness chains.

Jail for mother who abused 7-year-old son

She slapped him, stepped on his leg and kicked him.

Cop fined $5k for causing woman grievous hurt

He was driving a police vehicle in Geylang.

Have we already forgotten the lessons of Covid-19?

How we respond to a pandemic is shaped by preparedness in peacetime, says the writer.

Why some S’poreans are embracing spontaneous, ultra-short breaks

They are leveraging flight connectivity and affordable airfare deals.

