Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More young adults, teens in S’pore being diagnosed with cancer
Singapore dollar hits highest against US dollar in over 11 years
Medical exam process for older vocational licence drivers to be streamlined
The medical practitioner will submit the completed report directly to both TP and LTA on driver’s behalf.
Facial recognition to make immigration clearance faster for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint
MAS focus turns to inflation risk amid S’pore’s strong growth trajectory
Economists expect MAS to tighten Sing$ policy in 2026, though it is unlikely to come as soon as Jan 29.
Wan Yang closure: Support for affected customers
Jail for mother who abused 7-year-old son
Cop fined $5k for causing woman grievous hurt
Have we already forgotten the lessons of Covid-19?
How we respond to a pandemic is shaped by preparedness in peacetime, says the writer.