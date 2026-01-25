Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Answers to 2026 American Mathematics Competition test leaked and sold on e-commerce sites
The listing for the answers was priced at 100 yuan (S$19) on one e-commerce platform.
American daredevil Alex Honnold successfully completes free-climb of Taipei 101
Hundreds of fans gathered in Taiwan to watch the climb, which was streamed live on Netflix.
ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee opens with amenities for different ages, abilities
Key features include a swimming pool designed to support low-impact physical activity, a sheltered futsal court and gym.
Mobile phone gift at 13 led to porn addiction and conviction for voyeurism
John (not his real name) used to consume pornographic content for up to four hours a day at times.
Young & Savvy: How to experience the northern lights in Norway on a budget
18-year-old undergoes hip replacement in Singapore after rare condition
Slipped capital femoral epiphysis affects about 10 in every 100,000 children, with NUH seeing about five cases a year.
2025 Asean Para Games: Boccia players Aloysius Gan, Nurulasyiqah Taha win S’pore’s 13th gold
The pair clinched a 3-1 win over their Thai rivals on Jan 25 for their third victory in as many round-robin group matches.
‘I still have no idea how to carry on’: Myanmar quake victims continue to struggle nearly a year on
Regular movie screenings at Capitol Theatre to begin from Feb 22
The Classics At Capitol programme features digitally restored classics screened in 4k, like Singin’ In The Rain.
Is travelling with kids and parents still a holiday?
Intergenerational family trips can be testing. But for the writer, the rewards make it worth it.