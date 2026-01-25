Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 25, 2026, 06:00 PM

Answers to 2026 American Mathematics Competition test leaked and sold on e-commerce sites

The listing for the answers was priced at 100 yuan (S$19) on one e-commerce platform.

American daredevil Alex Honnold successfully completes free-climb of Taipei 101

Hundreds of fans gathered in Taiwan to watch the climb, which was streamed live on Netflix.

ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee opens with amenities for different ages, abilities

Key features include a swimming pool designed to support low-impact physical activity, a sheltered futsal court and gym.

Mobile phone gift at 13 led to porn addiction and conviction for voyeurism

John (not his real name) used to consume pornographic content for up to four hours a day at times.

Young & Savvy: How to experience the northern lights in Norway on a budget

Money-saving strategies can make travelling to Norway a lighter financial expense.

18-year-old undergoes hip replacement in Singapore after rare condition

Slipped capital femoral epiphysis affects about 10 in every 100,000 children, with NUH seeing about five cases a year.

2025 Asean Para Games: Boccia players Aloysius Gan, Nurulasyiqah Taha win S’pore’s 13th gold

The pair clinched a 3-1 win over their Thai rivals on Jan 25 for their third victory in as many round-robin group matches.

‘I still have no idea how to carry on’: Myanmar quake victims continue to struggle nearly a year on

The quake in March 2025 affected about 1.7 million people, according to the UN.

Regular movie screenings at Capitol Theatre to begin from Feb 22

The Classics At Capitol programme features digitally restored classics screened in 4k, like Singin’ In The Rain.

Is travelling with kids and parents still a holiday?

Intergenerational family trips can be testing. But for the writer, the rewards make it worth it.

