Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2026

New limit of 10 postpaid SIM cards per customer across all telcos
Those who have already subscribed to more than 10 postpaid SIM cards before Feb 28 will not be affected.
2 dead after S’pore-flagged ship sinks in South China Sea; MPA investigating
OCBC and UOB shares hit new highs, DBS trades below $59
Teen pleads guilty to slashing 2 school staff over confiscated phone
Her phone had been confiscated in 2025 by the school’s operations manager as she was late for school.
Jail for man who imported more than 800 vapes
TikTok secures future in the US
BYD sells over a fifth of all new cars in S’pore as EV sales hit record high in 2025
Three key provisions in Trump’s Greenland deal with NATO. Will they be enough?
For the moment, one of the worst crises between the US and Europe in generations appears defused.
Two foreigners first to be charged for littering under Malaysia’s new law
One pleaded guilty to throwing a cigarette butt and a drink bottle onto the pavement.