Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 23, 2026, 06:25 PM

New limit of 10 postpaid SIM cards per customer across all telcos

Those who have already subscribed to more than 10 postpaid SIM cards before Feb 28 will not be affected.

2 dead after S’pore-flagged ship sinks in South China Sea; MPA investigating

There were no Singaporeans on board the vessel.

OCBC and UOB shares hit new highs, DBS trades below $59

UOB surges past $39 for the first time while OCBC broke the $21 mark.

Teen pleads guilty to slashing 2 school staff over confiscated phone

Her phone had been confiscated in 2025 by the school’s operations manager as she was late for school.

Jail for man who imported more than 800 vapes

He accepted the delivery job despite knowing that vapes are illegal in Singapore.

TikTok secures future in the US

CEO Chew Shou Zi will continue to run TikTok globally.

BYD sells over a fifth of all new cars in S’pore as EV sales hit record high in 2025

EVs made up about 45% of new cars sold in 2025.

Three key provisions in Trump’s Greenland deal with NATO. Will they be enough?

For the moment, one of the worst crises between the US and Europe in generations appears defused.

Two foreigners first to be charged for littering under Malaysia’s new law

One pleaded guilty to throwing a cigarette butt and a drink bottle onto the pavement.

BTS fans scramble for tickets as K-pop stars launch first tour since military service

The world tour launches in South Korea on April 9 and will span 79 shows.

