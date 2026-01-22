Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE supply down 0.8% for Feb to April period
Bus arrival time system: How does it work and when was it introduced?
LTA said in 2015 that 95% of estimated timings fall within three minutes of actual arrival times.
S’pore users are flocking to Grok despite deepfake controversy
Elon Musk’s chatbot app has shot up the charts on app stores in recent months for S’pore users.
70 travellers caught for evading taxes, duties in week-long operation at S’pore checkpoints
Are central kitchen meals coming to every S’pore school?
There has been outcry over the look and taste of catered meals provided for HCI students.
SIA is top-ranked airline on Fortune’s list of world’s most admired companies
Cold wave tightens grip in South Korea
China, Indonesia, Malaysia top Changi Airport markets in 2025
Man who possessed vape with cannabis-related substance jailed
Still don’t get it? Here’s why teaching doesn’t always lead to learning
Even the most carefully delivered lesson can fail if students lack the motivation needed for learning to take root, says the writer.