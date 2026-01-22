Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 22, 2026, 06:12 PM

COE supply down 0.8% for Feb to April period

In all, 18,824 certificates will be available for bidding.

Bus arrival time system: How does it work and when was it introduced?

LTA said in 2015 that 95% of estimated timings fall within three minutes of actual arrival times.

S’pore users are flocking to Grok despite deepfake controversy

Elon Musk’s chatbot app has shot up the charts on app stores in recent months for S’pore users.

70 travellers caught for evading taxes, duties in week-long operation at S’pore checkpoints

More than 10,000 travellers and 260 vehicles were identified for checks.

Are central kitchen meals coming to every S’pore school?

Tune in at 12pm SGT/HKT to watch the live show and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

There has been outcry over the look and taste of catered meals provided for HCI students.

SIA is top-ranked airline on Fortune’s list of world’s most admired companies

It is also the only Singapore-based company to feature in the top 50.

Cold wave tightens grip in South Korea

The lowest temperature was recorded at minus 24.4 deg C.

China, Indonesia, Malaysia top Changi Airport markets in 2025

It handled an all-time high of 69.98 million passengers.

Man who possessed vape with cannabis-related substance jailed

The American claimed he consumed the drugs to manage his medical conditions.

Still don’t get it? Here’s why teaching doesn’t always lead to learning

Even the most carefully delivered lesson can fail if students lack the motivation needed for learning to take root, says the writer.

