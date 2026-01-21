Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2026

WP rejects PM Wong’s invitation to nominate new Leader of the Opposition

The party said it takes the view that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the LO.

READ MORE HERE

Cat A COE premium climbs 7.3% to $109,501; Cat B rate up 2.1%

The price of an Open category certificate dipped nearly 1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Not just gold. Platinum and palladium prices set for further gains too

Both metals have benefited from spillover effects of gold’s rally.

READ MORE HERE

Market sell-off over Greenland shows Trump’s unpredictable ways can hurt 2026 outlook

A persistent sell-off could put at risk AI investment and the stock market rally.

READ MORE HERE

Bus arrival times unavailable from 8pm for system reboot to fix inaccurate timings

LTA will provide an update when the system is operational again.

READ MORE HERE

US approves $2.95b sale of aircraft, torpedoes to S’pore

The proposed sale will improve S’pore’s capability to meet current and future threats.

READ MORE HERE

Donald v Davos: An unfair fight unfolds at the World Economic Forum

Two opposing worldviews will clash at Davos. The writer says one will likely emerge victorious.

READ MORE HERE

Pri 4 and 5 pupils, pre-schoolers to join national health scheme

It is to help them make healthy choices and stave off illnesses as they get older.

READ MORE HERE

Driver in 2022 crash was killed by shrapnel from defective Takata airbag: Coroner

The shrapnel had pierced the driver's head, the Coroner’s Inquiry found.

READ MORE HERE

Campus Superstar 20 years later: Where are the reality singing show’s winners now?

Find out if stardom followed them beyond the campus.

READ MORE HERE

