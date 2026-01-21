Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
WP rejects PM Wong’s invitation to nominate new Leader of the Opposition
The party said it takes the view that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the LO.
Cat A COE premium climbs 7.3% to $109,501; Cat B rate up 2.1%
Not just gold. Platinum and palladium prices set for further gains too
Market sell-off over Greenland shows Trump’s unpredictable ways can hurt 2026 outlook
Bus arrival times unavailable from 8pm for system reboot to fix inaccurate timings
US approves $2.95b sale of aircraft, torpedoes to S’pore
The proposed sale will improve S’pore’s capability to meet current and future threats.
Donald v Davos: An unfair fight unfolds at the World Economic Forum
Two opposing worldviews will clash at Davos. The writer says one will likely emerge victorious.