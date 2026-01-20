Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 20, 2026, 06:13 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace and is assessing invitation

Singapore had not asked to be part of the board.

READ MORE HERE

1 in 10 S’poreans does not have close friendships: IPS study

It also found that a minority are turning to AI for companionship.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport deploys AVs as driverless baggage tractors between T1 and T4

Six more will be rolled out at Terminal 2 later in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

HDB starts work on BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 not announced for sale yet

The project’s flats are not among those that are set to be launched at the next BTO exercise.

READ MORE HERE

2 young first-time drug users died after using Ice at home in 2025

Vaping devices were also discovered at the house.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for adult couple over rape of 13-year-old

The girl, who came from a needy family, has since died.

READ MORE HERE

Rare sighting of Eurasian hoopoe bird

Its only other recorded sighting here was in 1987, according to the Bird Society of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost trots out Year of the Horse zodiac stamps for CNY

These are available for pre-order online, and will go on sale on Jan 23.

READ MORE HERE

Warong Nasi Pariaman to shutter on Jan 31

It is touted as Singapore’s oldest Nasi Padang eatery.

READ MORE HERE

More in S’pore turning to custom insoles as they get more active

Podiatrists are seeing an up to 30 per cent rise in the number of patients getting custom insoles.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.