Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20, 2026

S’pore invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace and is assessing invitation
1 in 10 S’poreans does not have close friendships: IPS study
Changi Airport deploys AVs as driverless baggage tractors between T1 and T4
HDB starts work on BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 not announced for sale yet
The project’s flats are not among those that are set to be launched at the next BTO exercise.
2 young first-time drug users died after using Ice at home in 2025
Jail for adult couple over rape of 13-year-old
Rare sighting of Eurasian hoopoe bird
Its only other recorded sighting here was in 1987, according to the Bird Society of Singapore.
SingPost trots out Year of the Horse zodiac stamps for CNY
Warong Nasi Pariaman to shutter on Jan 31
More in S’pore turning to custom insoles as they get more active
Podiatrists are seeing an up to 30 per cent rise in the number of patients getting custom insoles.