Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2026

S’porean households can redeem $300 CDC vouchers
Amount is split equally for use at participating heartland merchants and supermarkets.
Supermarket chains announce promotions to help people stretch CDC vouchers
A $6 return voucher will be given with $60 spent using CDC vouchers at FairPrice and Giant.
HDB resale prices rose 2.9% in 2025, slowest growth since 2019
Fire breaks out at Hong Lim food centre
M. Ravi’s friend accused of taking drugs with ex-lawyer charged with meth consumption
He was previously charged with arranging a gathering where controlled drugs were consumed.
Van driver arrested for multiple offences following police chase
Litterbugs in Malaysia may trim trees in new community service punishment
Actress Fan Bingbing appears on S’porean’s live stream
There’s never been a better time to quit caffeine
Many coffee shops in the US are expanding their low- and no-caffeine beverage options.