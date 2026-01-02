Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 02, 2026, 05:53 PM

S’porean households can redeem $300 CDC vouchers

 Amount is split equally for use at participating heartland merchants and supermarkets.

Supermarket chains announce promotions to help people stretch CDC vouchers

A $6 return voucher will be given with $60 spent using CDC vouchers at FairPrice and Giant.

HDB resale prices rose 2.9% in 2025, slowest growth since 2019

Analysts said the latest figures indicate that property prices are moderating.

Fire breaks out at Hong Lim food centre

A fire broke out during lunchtime on Jan 2.

M. Ravi’s friend accused of taking drugs with ex-lawyer charged with meth consumption

He was previously charged with arranging a gathering where controlled drugs were consumed.

Van driver arrested for multiple offences following police chase

Weapons and suspected drugs were found in the van.

Litterbugs in Malaysia may trim trees in new community service punishment

Enforcement applies equally to foreigners, a Malaysian government minister said.

Actress Fan Bingbing appears on S’porean’s live stream

She said she would meet local directors and fans before leaving town on Jan 4.

There’s never been a better time to quit caffeine

Many coffee shops in the US are expanding their low- and no-caffeine beverage options.

How to make the most of 6 public holiday long weekends in 2026

The six long weekends mark an increase compared with previous years.

