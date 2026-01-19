Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 19, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA findings on AV accident in Punggol to be shared with public: Sun Xueling
A safety timeout has been called for ComfortDelGro’s fleet of AVs in the town following the accident.
Eligible households can apply for public transport vouchers from Jan 20
Those needing more support, even if initially ineligible, can apply online or at community clubs.
Jail for former pre-school employees who covered up cook’s sexual assault of 2-year-old girl
Booking of CNY hongbao notes to start on Jan 27
‘Good-looking’ babies smuggled into S'pore, adoptive parents paid over $20k
The syndicate offered desperate parents in West Java up to $1,700 to surrender their babies.
Himalayan vulture rescued by ACRES dies after condition deteriorated quickly
Its death resulted from “acute intoxication from pre-existing kidney and gastrointestinal problems”.
Japan’s 2026 sakura season set to be most affordable in years
Prices for flights, hotels and tours in Japan in 2026 have been trending 10 to 20% lower than in 2025.
Hong Kong grows role as ‘stopover city’ with new high-speed rail routes to rest of China
The city is adding 16 new destinations to its cross-border high-speed rail service from Jan 26.
Expat who left wife, children and quit S’pore job ordered to pay $634k in backdated support
The man reduced financial support to the family after he moved out to live with another woman.
Why more S’poreans are travelling for beauty treatments
Travellers cite affordability and accessibility as top reasons for getting aesthetic treatments done abroad.