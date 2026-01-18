Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SGH’s emergency department marks relocation with early-morning walk
Staff walked from the old facility at Block 1 to the SGH Emergency/National Neuroscience Institute building.
PSLE: Should parents take leave to help their child prepare for the exams?
Traffic Police begins enforcement against heavy vehicles without speed limiters
Architect Liu Thai Ker, Singapore’s first master planner, dies at 87
Singtel TV services restored after outage
Diners unfazed if budget meal options shrink, many prefer regular coffee shop fare
Most diners said they do not specifically seek out budget meals, as they prefer buying a meal to their liking.
At 90, she still knocks on doors and looks out for her elderly neighbours in Toa Payoh
Retired after-school care centre teacher Ratnam Periowsamy also offers a listening ear to other seniors.
ComfortDelGro self-driving vehicle collides with road divider in Punggol; no one injured
ComfortDelGro said its autonomous vehicles would take a safety timeout while it reviews the matter.
Me and My Money: 20-year-old entrepreneur sees the light in designing 3D-printed lamps
The business started in the polytechnic graduate’s bedroom as a small passion project.
Scrapping direct regional elections in Indonesia shifts power to elites, analysts warn
They say such a proposal is driven by political convenience and will move corruption behind closed doors.