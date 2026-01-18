Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 18, 2026, 06:00 PM

SGH’s emergency department marks relocation with early-morning walk

Staff walked from the old facility at Block 1 to the SGH Emergency/National Neuroscience Institute building.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE: Should parents take leave to help their child prepare for the exams?

Parents may end up hovering and pass on their anxiety to their children.

READ MORE HERE

Traffic Police begins enforcement against heavy vehicles without speed limiters

The first batch of lorries must have such limiters installed by Jan 1, 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Architect Liu Thai Ker, Singapore’s first master planner, dies at 87

He died on the morning of Jan 18 surrounded by family and loved ones.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel TV services restored after outage

The outage lasted at least five hours.

READ MORE HERE

Diners unfazed if budget meal options shrink, many prefer regular coffee shop fare

Most diners said they do not specifically seek out budget meals, as they prefer buying a meal to their liking.

READ MORE HERE

At 90, she still knocks on doors and looks out for her elderly neighbours in Toa Payoh

Retired after-school care centre teacher Ratnam Periowsamy also offers a listening ear to other seniors.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro self-driving vehicle collides with road divider in Punggol; no one injured

ComfortDelGro said its autonomous vehicles would take a safety timeout while it reviews the matter.

READ MORE HERE

Me and My Money: 20-year-old entrepreneur sees the light in designing 3D-printed lamps

The business started in the polytechnic graduate’s bedroom as a small passion project.

READ MORE HERE

Scrapping direct regional elections in Indonesia shifts power to elites, analysts warn

They say such a proposal is driven by political convenience and will move corruption behind closed doors.

READ MORE HERE

