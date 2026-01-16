Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 16, 2026, 06:16 PM

Catholic Junior College to move to new site near Punggol Digital District

The new campus is tentatively slated for operation in 2034.

MRT reliability down in 2025

This was driven by poorer performance of four MRT lines.

Relaxed rental occupancy cap for HDB flats, private properties to be extended

This applies to four-room or larger HDB flats and private homes of at least 90 sq m.

How one central kitchen in Tuas feeds 3,000 school kids a day

It caters 1,000 to 1,400 meals daily to four schools.

Bird poo fails to take shine off Loh Kean Yew’s win at India Open

He shrugged off the distraction to advance to the quarter-finals.

Over $15m of assets seized in probes involving Malaysia’s military

These include Rolex watches, jewellery, cash and a luxury vehicle.

Fraudsters flee Cambodia’s ‘scam city’ after extradition of accused boss to China

Cambodia said it was cracking down on the industry.

What led to the downfall of this Insta-famous Indonesian governor?

His divorce and alleged graft links upended his carefully crafted image.

New NAC study divides people into 12 kinds of arts consumers

This building of detailed profiles is meant to help arts groups better reach out to new audiences.

Apps to keep busy bees on track in 2026

Here are productivity tools to help you stay on top of things.

