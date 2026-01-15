Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15, 2026

Jan 15, 2026, 06:07 PM

PM Wong removes Pritam as Leader of the Opposition

It is “no longer tenable for him to continue as the LO”, PM Wong said, and asked WP to nominate another MP.

READ MORE HERE

DBS, OCBC shares are setting record highs – are they still a buy?

Resilient earnings, higher dividend hopes are plus points, but lower interest rates may crimp growth.

READ MORE HERE

Starting pay for poly grads in full-time employment in 2025 on the rise

Graduates took home $3,000 in 2025, up from $2,900 in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Volvo identifies battery fire risk in EX30 Ultra EVs

Owners are advised not to charge vehicles beyond 70 per cent. 

READ MORE HERE

Total Defence 2026 exercise: ‘Are you ready for disruptions?’

This year’s exercise will have app disruptions and rescheduled sounding of Public Warning System.

READ MORE HERE

Woman faces 7 charges after allegedly throwing human waste on HDB block parapet

She also allegedly threw food waste on the same parapet on three occasions.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits to managing unlicensed moneylending ‘stalls’ that earned up to $5.2m in profits

He personally earned more than $1m in profits from 2004 to 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Two Scoot flights cancelled amid Iranian airspace temporary closure

They were cancelled on Jan 15 over concerns about possible US-Iran military action.

READ MORE HERE

Forget Trump’s tariffs. The real danger lies in China’s trade surplus

China’s trade surplus hit a staggering US$1.19 trillion (S$1.53 trillion) in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

‘Inner beauty’ trend enters next growth phase

Celebrities’ beauty playbook is shifting from what goes on the skin to what goes into the body.

READ MORE HERE

