Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15, 2026

PM Wong removes Pritam as Leader of the Opposition
It is “no longer tenable for him to continue as the LO”, PM Wong said, and asked WP to nominate another MP.
DBS, OCBC shares are setting record highs – are they still a buy?
Resilient earnings, higher dividend hopes are plus points, but lower interest rates may crimp growth.
Starting pay for poly grads in full-time employment in 2025 on the rise
Volvo identifies battery fire risk in EX30 Ultra EVs
Total Defence 2026 exercise: ‘Are you ready for disruptions?’
This year’s exercise will have app disruptions and rescheduled sounding of Public Warning System.
Woman faces 7 charges after allegedly throwing human waste on HDB block parapet
Man admits to managing unlicensed moneylending ‘stalls’ that earned up to $5.2m in profits
Two Scoot flights cancelled amid Iranian airspace temporary closure
Forget Trump’s tariffs. The real danger lies in China’s trade surplus
‘Inner beauty’ trend enters next growth phase
Celebrities’ beauty playbook is shifting from what goes on the skin to what goes into the body.