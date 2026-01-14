Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 14, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 14, 2026, 06:46 PM

Indranee sets out why Parliament must act ‘without unnecessary delay’ on Pritam’s conduct

His conduct and conviction reflect directly on the standing and integrity of Parliament, said the Leader of the House.

Raeesah Khan’s lie, its fallout and a motion against Pritam Singh before Parliament

The motion urges the House to consider Mr Pritam Singh unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition.

Adoption agencies that knowingly bring in children of suspect origin will be taken to task

Minister of State Goh Pei Ming said this in light of an alleged Indonesian baby trafficking ring which sent babies to S’pore.

Bill to formally recognise mind sports like chess, and e-sports as sports passed

It aims to update the roles, functions of SportSG to better support S’poreans’ diverse sporting aspirations.

Cordlife’s cord blood banking service licence extended for another year

This will allow Cordlife to continue to store and transfer the cord blood still under its care.

Japan, S. Korea leaders signal unity amid shared challenges

The two countries’ shared economic and security concerns necessitate both leaders putting national interests first.

Ex-actor Edmund Chen charged with grievously injuring motorcyclist

He is expected to plead guilty on Jan 29.

Man charged over 2022 Bedok North fire that killed 4 people

He allegedly contributed to the risk of causing a fire by placing a lit cigarette on a cardboard box in the living room.

S’pore PR fined in Kulai over concealed number plate after viral RON95 petrol incident

He was filmed pumping subsidised RON95 petrol into a car with a partially covered plate.

Six must-see shows at Singapore Art Week 2026

See a new print show, explore Moonstone Lane Estate, take refuge in an air raid shelter.

