Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 13, 2026, 06:13 PM

Local Qualifying Salary for S’porean workers to be refined: Tan See Leng

It is the minimum salary firms must pay in order to hire foreign workers.

Passengers encouraged to take shuttle buses to prepare for CCL service adjustments

About 44 double-decker buses will be deployed across four shuttle services during weekday peak periods.

Yen hits fresh low against S’pore dollar on talk of snap election in Japan

The yen to Singdollar spot exchange rate crossed the 123 level for the first time.

Scoot named world’s 3rd safest low-cost airline in 2026 ranking

SIA came in 7th among full-service airlines.

‘Are You Dead?’: Viral safety app reflects quiet anxiety of living alone in China

One-person households in China are projected to reach 200 million by 2030.

S’pore passport again named world’s most powerful

Singaporeans get visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 192 out of 227 destinations.

Some 1,200 people, 50 firms have bank, telco and Singpass access restricted over scams

These include convicted money mules and those under investigation.

Jail, caning for man who posed as ‘sugar daddy’

 He duped 3 women into having sex with him.

River Hongbao gallops into 40th year of CNY celebrations

There will also be special installations to mark the Year of the Horse and the event’s anniversary.

So what if cinemas become ‘jazz bars’ for a select few?

This born-again cinemagoer is not here to save the film industry – but just to glimpse lives outside his own.

