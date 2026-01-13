Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Local Qualifying Salary for S’porean workers to be refined: Tan See Leng
Passengers encouraged to take shuttle buses to prepare for CCL service adjustments
About 44 double-decker buses will be deployed across four shuttle services during weekday peak periods.
Yen hits fresh low against S’pore dollar on talk of snap election in Japan
Scoot named world’s 3rd safest low-cost airline in 2026 ranking
‘Are You Dead?’: Viral safety app reflects quiet anxiety of living alone in China
S’pore passport again named world’s most powerful
Some 1,200 people, 50 firms have bank, telco and Singpass access restricted over scams
Jail, caning for man who posed as ‘sugar daddy’
River Hongbao gallops into 40th year of CNY celebrations
There will also be special installations to mark the Year of the Horse and the event’s anniversary.
So what if cinemas become ‘jazz bars’ for a select few?
This born-again cinemagoer is not here to save the film industry – but just to glimpse lives outside his own.