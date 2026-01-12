Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Public hospitals may up capacity if demand surges: MOH
Patients may pay bigger portion of hospital bills under new IP rider and some may opt for public hospitals instead.
Temasek, GIC returns reasonable and within govt expectations: Jeffrey Siow
The focus has always been on long-term performance rather than short-term fluctuations, he said.
Residents, nature advocates seek study amid bus depot works at Serangoon River forest
First Venezuela, now Iran: Americans befuddled by Trump’s power moves
Most believed they had elected an isolationist leader with a distaste for foreign adventures.
US dollar falls, gold jumps to record high on criminal probe into Fed chair
US prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
S’pore-bound flight from San Francisco diverted to Manila due to medical emergency
The rescheduled United Airlines flight will leave Manila for Singapore at 7.25am on Jan 13.
Man jailed for repeatedly hitting wife, flinging her to the ground
Doctor convicted over negligent act that led to patient’s death after aesthetic treatment
He administered “a dangerous substance” to the patient before she died, said the prosecution.
S’pore Airshow 2026: Road closures, changes to public transport
$11k super-yacht holidays may be the next splurge for S’poreans
Smaller ships with higher price tags and curated experiences are changing how travellers see the sea.