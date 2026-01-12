Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12, 2026

Public hospitals may up capacity if demand surges: MOH

Patients may pay bigger portion of hospital bills under new IP rider and some may opt for public hospitals instead.

Temasek, GIC returns reasonable and within govt expectations: Jeffrey Siow

The focus has always been on long-term performance rather than short-term fluctuations, he said.

Residents, nature advocates seek study amid bus depot works at Serangoon River forest

The authorities previously said an environmental study was unnecessary.

First Venezuela, now Iran: Americans befuddled by Trump’s power moves

Most believed they had elected an isolationist leader with a distaste for foreign adventures.

US dollar falls, gold jumps to record high on criminal probe into Fed chair

US prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

S’pore-bound flight from San Francisco diverted to Manila due to medical emergency

The rescheduled United Airlines flight will leave Manila for Singapore at 7.25am on Jan 13.

Man jailed for repeatedly hitting wife, flinging her to the ground

His wife suffered fractures to her face, collarbone and ribs.

Doctor convicted over negligent act that led to patient’s death after aesthetic treatment

He administered “a dangerous substance” to the patient before she died, said the prosecution.

S’pore Airshow 2026: Road closures, changes to public transport

Traffic changes and road diversions will be from Jan 26 to Feb 12.

$11k super-yacht holidays may be the next splurge for S’poreans

Smaller ships with higher price tags and curated experiences are changing how travellers see the sea.

