Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 11, 2026, 06:35 PM

A decade on, Enabling Village users, tenants optimistic about inclusivity hub’s longevity

The village’s monthly footfall has increased from 12,000 to 22,000, compared with the same period a year ago.

Autogate fault unresolved, foreigners advised to continue using NIISe app: Malaysia border agency

Malaysians are unaffected, as the issue involves only foreign passport holders.

Pipe leak at AMK Ave 1 causes water to overflow into petrol station: PUB

The flooding also affected all three lanes of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Bishan.

‘Silent pickleball’: Mountbatten residents trial playing with foam balls

Complaints about noisy pickleball games have surfaced periodically on social media.

160-year-old Maqam Habib Noh tomb fully reopens to visitors after major renovation

Rejuvenation works included a new dome, reinforced staircase and restored facade.

Jollibee eyes global expansion with planned US listing

The Philippine fast-food giant started in 1975 as an ice cream parlour.

Judge slashes lawyer’s ‘plainly excessive’ bills

Lawyer billed his client $108,225 in fees for work done before the trial even started.

He sees shoe shining and restoration as a craft and career

Mr John Chung chose shoemaking apprenticeships overseas over going to university.

How to set realistic New Year resolutions

Setting goals that are quantifiable and broken down into steps can help them be more achievable.

5 best places to eat on a 48-hour trip to Penang

Where to find the best appom, char kway teow and Peranakan private dining.

