Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2026

Median household income in S’pore in 2025 crosses $12,000 mark for the first time
S’pore’s inequality at record low, but fresh approaches needed to sustain progress: PM Wong
He said there are early signs of social mobility here slowing as the economy matures.
S’pore’s major telcos came under attack by cyberespionage group UNC3886 in 2025
No sensitive data was accessed or exfiltrated, and critical systems were also not compromised.
7 new bus services to be introduced in towns like Tengah, Sengkang and Tampines
DBS to give junior staff $1,000 special bonus; nearly 6,800 in S’pore to benefit
Over 23,000 employees across the bank’s global footprint will receive the one-off payment.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai given 20 years’ jail in national security case
The conviction is set to become another flashpoint in the West’s testy ties with China.
Girl, 6, who died in Chinatown accident in S’pore ‘truly like a fairy’, says aunt
She and her mother were involved in an accident outside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple on Feb 6.
Man admits to torturing woman, 19, to death
She weighed only 27.6 kg at her autopsy. Her brother and their MLM coach are facing murder charges.
NSF arrested for allegedly making fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base
More S’poreans book theme park holidays as Asia becomes global capital
They are drawn to theme parks by nostalgia and innovative, hyper-realistic make-believe worlds.