Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 09, 2026, 06:17 PM

Median household income in S’pore in 2025 crosses $12,000 mark for the first time

The household income measure now includes non-employment income like investments.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s inequality at record low, but fresh approaches needed to sustain progress: PM Wong

He said there are early signs of social mobility here slowing as the economy matures.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s major telcos came under attack by cyberespionage group UNC3886 in 2025

No sensitive data was accessed or exfiltrated, and critical systems were also not compromised.

READ MORE HERE

7 new bus services to be introduced in towns like Tengah, Sengkang and Tampines

New bus services will also be added in Hougang, Punggol, Yishun East and Brickland.

READ MORE HERE

DBS to give junior staff $1,000 special bonus; nearly 6,800 in S’pore to benefit

Over 23,000 employees across the bank’s global footprint will receive the one-off payment.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai given 20 years’ jail in national security case

The conviction is set to become another flashpoint in the West’s testy ties with China.

READ MORE HERE

Girl, 6, who died in Chinatown accident in S’pore ‘truly like a fairy’, says aunt

She and her mother were involved in an accident outside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple on Feb 6.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits to torturing woman, 19, to death

She weighed only 27.6 kg at her autopsy. Her brother and their MLM coach are facing murder charges.

READ MORE HERE

NSF arrested for allegedly making fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base

Current evidence suggests that the NSF was a lone perpetrator, MINDEF says.

READ MORE HERE

More S’poreans book theme park holidays as Asia becomes global capital

They are drawn to theme parks by nostalgia and innovative, hyper-realistic make-believe worlds.

READ MORE HERE

